Aitenders Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Canada TheNewswire - November 5, 2026 Aitenders Technologies Inc. (CSE: BIDS) ("Aitenders" or the "Company"), a developer of AI-powered software for tender response and contract management in construction and infrastructure, today announced that shareholders approved all matters submitted at its annual general and special meeting held yesterday (the "Meeting"). The Company also provided an update on its commercial expansion, including signing its first North American construction customer and adding personnel across its commercial, technology and product teams.
Shareholders approved all matters submitted at the Meeting, including:
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The election of all six nominated directors: Brandon Milner, Heather Tulk, Brenan Isabelle, Regis Damour, Jaspal (Jas) Saraw and Geoffrey Guilly.
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The appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the ensuing year and authorization for the board of directors to set its remuneration.
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Reapproval of the Company's equity incentive plan, which provides for the grant of options, share units and deferred share units.
A total of 53,509,474 common shares were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 82.36% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.
The matters submitted to shareholders are described in the Company's management information circular dated October 5, 2026 (the "Circular"), available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Mr. Saraw has more than 20 years of senior sales leadership experience in construction and public sector software. He is currently Senior Vice President of Sales at Kindsight, a provider of fundraising intelligence software. Previously, as Chief Sales Officer at Euna Solutions, he led a 100-person commercial team and oversaw a doubling of revenue over two years while modernizing sales processes and integrating acquisitions.
As Vice President of Sales and Country Head for Canada at Procore (NYSE: PCOR), Mr. Saraw grew annual recurring revenue from $1 million to $50 million over five years and expanded Procore's Canadian customer base from fewer than 50 to 1,000 or more construction, architecture and engineering firms and project owners.
Since listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on August 10, 2026, Aitenders has signed its first North American construction customer. The Company's sales pipeline has also grown since listing and includes opportunities to add new customers and expand platform usage among existing customers.
Before beginning the public listing process, Aitenders was financed by its founder and through organic revenue growth, with the founder and CEO also leading sales. Since listing, the Company has expanded its commercial team through appointments in sales, business development, customer success and revenue operations, covering Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
Aitenders has also hired four people in its technology and product teams, including a Head of Engineering. Over the coming months, the Company plans to fill additional positions in sales, marketing and customer operations.
"Since our public listing, we have expanded our commercial, technology and product teams," said Geoffrey Guilly, Chief Executive Officer of Aitenders. "I'm pleased to welcome our new colleagues and build on the momentum we're seeing with new and existing customers, including the onboarding of our first North American customer."
In the coming weeks, Aitenders plans to attend Canada's Infrastructure Conference, hosted by the Canadian Council for Public Private Partnerships, The Buildings Show in Toronto, and Big 5 Global in Dubai. These events provide opportunities to meet prospective customers and demonstrate how Aitenders reduces documentation management time by 30% across the contract lifecycle. This gives teams capacity to manage more bids and contracts without proportional increases in headcount. The platform also helps protect project margins by reducing exposure to material financial risks.
Geoffrey Guilly, Chief Executive Officer
Email: investor-relations@aitenders.com
Investor Relations Website: https://investors.aitenders.com/
About Aitenders Technologies Inc
Aitenders Technologies Inc. is a technology company operating in the artificial intelligence sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aitenders. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France, Aitenders has been recognized among the Top 50 ConTech Startups 2026 globally by Cemex Ventures, serving enterprise customers including three of the top five largest construction companies in Europe and North America. The Aitenders platform helps teams manage tender requirements and contractual obligations across a project's lifecycle and retain project knowledge for use in future work.
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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