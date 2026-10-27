49North Signs MOU with UNWAVE for Joint Production and Support of Counter-UAS Systems

Brings Canadian defence integration and sustainment expertise to partnership with Ukrainian counter-drone manufacturer
49North, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNWAVE, a Ukrainian counter-drone technology manufacturer, to collaborate on the joint production and support of counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS).
The collaboration supports Canada's efforts to assist Ukraine and aligns with the Joint Declaration on Enhancement of the Defence and Security Cooperation between Ukraine and Canada announced on September 10, 2026. 49North's ability to manage complex defence programs and provide long-term engineering support complements UNWAVE's counter-drone expertise, positioning the partners to help address Ukraine's evolving defence requirements while strengthening industrial ties between the two countries.
With expertise in advanced sensing, secure digital mission systems and in-service support, 49North draws on more than five decades of trusted Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor execution. That includes nearly two decades of military drone delivery including the provision of Heron uncrewed aerial systems for Canadian operations in Afghanistan and drone services supporting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations in Ukraine. This operational experience provides a foundation for integrating and sustaining C-UAS technologies in demanding environments.
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"Keeping pace with evolving drone threats requires engineering, integration and sustained support to keep technology relevant. By leveraging UNWAVE's counter-drone expertise and 49North's defence capabilities, we see an opportunity to advance joint production and support systems that address Ukraine's evolving needs. This partnership builds on our history of supporting Ukraine with Canadian technology and gives us a path to deepen that contribution."
– Joe Armstrong, President, 49North
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intended scope and benefits of the Memorandum of Understanding between 49North and UNWAVE; the parties' ability to pursue joint production, integration, support and sustainment activities relating to counter-uncrewed aerial systems technologies; the potential development of future commercial arrangements, programs or opportunities; the anticipated capabilities, performance, adaptability and operational effectiveness of counter-UAS technologies; potential contributions to certain defence and security requirements; and the strengthening of industrial and defence cooperation between Canada and Ukraine. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space and 49North in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors they believe are appropriate, including assumptions regarding the parties' continued cooperation, the successful negotiation of any future definitive agreements, the availability of required resources and supply chain capacity, the receipt of any required governmental, regulatory, export control or security-related approvals, and continued demand for the contemplated capabilities and services, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space and 49North to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation, the possibility that the parties do not enter into definitive agreements or proceed with contemplated activities, changes in defence priorities, procurement strategies or funding levels, the failure of future opportunities to materialize, the failure to secure future contract awards, operational, technical, manufacturing or supply chain challenges, changing market conditions, geopolitical developments, regulatory or security-related restrictions, and the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.
Although MDA Space and 49North believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space and 49North, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space and 49North are not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About 49North
49North delivers sovereign Canadian defence capabilities with a focus on C4ISR and mission critical systems, strengthening decision advantage in complex and contested environments. Building on more than five decades of trusted Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor execution from MDA Space, 49North brings engineering discipline, operational reliability, and mission assurance to large, mission-critical defence programs. 49North integrates advanced sensing technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and long-term sustainment and in-service support of complex defence platforms across land, air, maritime, and joint domains. Headquartered in Ottawa, 49North brings trusted defence capability to reinforce Canada's long-term sovereignty and security.
Links
www.49NorthDefence.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/49north/
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SOURCE 49North