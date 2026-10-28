49North Qualifies Across All Five Streams of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace

Qualification builds on proven operational drone experience and expands pathways to deliver sovereign defence capabilities
49North, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), today announced that it has qualified across all five streams of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative (DDI) Marketplace. The qualification positions 49North to compete for opportunities spanning uncrewed systems and counter-drone capabilities, secure mission systems, engineering, testing, training and innovation.
This milestone is a natural strategic expansion of 49North's considerable experience in deploying, operating and supporting drone fleets in addition to its ongoing delivery of capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces. That experience has covered the Canadian Army's Miniature Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (MUAS) program, the Royal Canadian Navy's (RCN) Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) program, and the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) program.
The five DDI streams for which 49North has qualified are:
- Stream 1: UxS and Counter-UxS Systems
Encompasses uncrewed and autonomous platforms across air, ground, maritime, and subsurface domains, alongside counter-drone sensors, effectors, launch/recovery equipment, and platform-level support.
- Stream 2: C2, Communications, Data, EW & Cyber Systems
Covers command and control, communication networks, data processing links, electronic warfare (EW), and cyber capabilities.
- Stream 3: Integration, Interoperability & Engineering Services
Focuses on systems integration, interoperability protocols, and engineering support services.
- Stream 4: Test, Evaluation & Training
Dedicated to operational testing, performance evaluation, and training frameworks for uncrewed systems.
- Stream 5: Innovation & Experimentation
Acts as a lower-barrier lane aimed at early-stage technology, research adaptation, and rapid concept experimentation.
49North's qualification across all five streams of the DDI Marketplace builds on their hands-on experience in deploying, operating and sustaining military drone capabilities in demanding conflict environments. That experience includes on-the-ground support to Canadian operations in Afghanistan and drone services supporting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations in Ukraine, bringing a practical understanding of the reliability, adaptability and continuous support required to keep uncrewed systems effective during live operations.
49North brings this operational perspective to its work across Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force drone programs. The company combines advanced sensing, secure mission systems and complex systems integration with the engineering and in-service support needed to maintain readiness as conditions and threats evolve. Qualification across all five DDI streams creates an opportunity to apply that experience more broadly, helping Canada field and sustain its next generation of uncrewed capabilities.
Launched by the Government of Canada on July 23, 2026, the DDI is designed to accelerate the development and fielding of Canadian uncrewed and autonomous capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard. The Marketplace establishes a pool of qualified suppliers eligible to compete for future work, from research and prototyping through testing, demonstrations and potential production. For 49North, qualification across all five streams is a natural, strategic expansion of its established capabilities, creating further opportunities to bring proven engineering discipline, operational reliability and mission assurance to Canada's evolving defence priorities.
Quotes
"Qualification across all five DDI streams is a natural next step for 49North. We bring practical experience supporting Canadian military drone programs and a clear understanding of what it takes to turn advanced technology into dependable operational capability. This qualification positions us to apply that experience more broadly, helping Canada move from innovation to fielded capability with the integration and long-term support that missions demand."
– Joe Armstrong, President, 49North
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, 49North's ability to pursue and compete for opportunities under Canada's Defence Drone Initiative ("DDI") Marketplace; the potential award of future contracts, task orders or other engagements; the timing, scope and value of any such opportunities; the future development, testing, fielding and sustainment of uncrewed, autonomous and counter-uncrewed capabilities; the ability of 49North to leverage its qualification across one or more DDI streams; and the anticipated benefits of such qualification to 49North, MDA Space, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Coast Guard and Canada's defence industrial base . Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space and 49North in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors they believe are appropriate, including assumptions regarding continued government support for the DDI, the availability of future procurement opportunities, the availability of funding, the ability of 49North to successfully compete for and perform future work, the continued availability of required personnel, technologies and supply chain resources, and the receipt of any necessary governmental, regulatory, security or export-related approvals, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space and 49North to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation, changes in defence priorities, procurement strategies or funding levels, the failure of future opportunities to materialize, the failure to secure future contract awards, operational, technical, manufacturing or supply chain challenges, changing market conditions, geopolitical developments, regulatory or security-related restrictions, and the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.
Although MDA Space and 49North believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space and 49North, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space and 49North are not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About 49North
49North delivers sovereign Canadian defence capabilities with a focus on C4ISR and mission critical systems, strengthening decision advantage in complex and contested environments. Building on more than five decades of trusted Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor execution from MDA Space, 49North brings engineering discipline, operational reliability, and mission assurance to large, mission-critical defence programs. 49North integrates advanced sensing technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and long-term sustainment and in-service support of complex defence platforms across land, air, maritime, and joint domains. Headquartered in Ottawa, 49North brings trusted defence capability to reinforce Canada's long-term sovereignty and security.
Links
www.49NorthDefence.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/49north/
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SOURCE 49North