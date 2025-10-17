420 with CNW - Study Uncovers Genetic Links Between Marijuana Use and Health Challenges

2025-10-17 16:25:00 ET

Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, working alongside the genetics company 23andMe, have pinpointed specific regions in the human genome that appear to influence marijuana use .

The study findings show that cannabis use disorder is more complicated than has been thought. Marijuana businesses like Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) are likely to interest themselves in…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CCTSX:WEED
WEED:CC
The Conversation (0)
STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Secures US$11 Million Financing and Extends Cash Runway into Q3 2027

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Related News

Gold Investing

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

Silver Investing

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Next

Base Metals Investing

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

lithium investing

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth