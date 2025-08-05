420 with CNW - Delaware Launches Recreational Cannabis Market

 

2025-08-05 16:25:00 ET

 

Delaware officially opened doors to recreational cannabis sales on Friday, August 1. Adults 21 and older can now legally buy marijuana and cannabis-infused products from licensed dispensaries across the state.

 

This launch is likely to be applauded by the wider marijuana industry across the North American region, including leading entities like Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) …

 

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

 
 

   CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California    

 

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14 . At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

 

