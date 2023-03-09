SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

ARCA:CNRG

The investment seeks investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index.

The fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of the investment grade corporate bond market.