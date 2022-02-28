Resource News Investing News

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") will host the annual (Very) Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase virtually, from March 2-4, 2022.

With record attendance reported for the virtual event, Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule includes 4 keynote speakers, and over 100 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest. It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. You won't want to miss Red Cloud's largest conference yet.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring such an amazing lineup of Red Cloud's biggest names in mining," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our annual conference is bringing in more than 1500 attendees to watch and learn from management teams discussing the latest news, developments and updates on their projects. We also welcome some of the best minds in the industry, providing educational sessions with our keynote speaker lineup."

Keynote presentations from thought leaders including:

Wednesday March 2, 2022 - "Battery Metals & Uranium"
Keynotes presented by Andrew Leyland, Head of Strategic Advisory at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and Anna Bryndza, EVP, International at UxC, LLC

Thursday March 3, 2022- "It's all about Gold"
Fireside Chat with Ross Beaty, Chairman of Equinox Gold Corp.

Friday March 4, 2022 - "Precious and Base Metals"
The Importance of Exploration - What to watch for with Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights

To view the schedule, register, book 1x1 meetings, or for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.


For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs








