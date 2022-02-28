Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities will host the annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase virtually, from March 2-4, 2022.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") will host the annual (Very) Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase virtually, from March 2-4, 2022.
With record attendance reported for the virtual event, Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule includes 4 keynote speakers, and over 100 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest. It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. You won't want to miss Red Cloud's largest conference yet.
"We're thrilled to be able to bring such an amazing lineup of Red Cloud's biggest names in mining," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our annual conference is bringing in more than 1500 attendees to watch and learn from management teams discussing the latest news, developments and updates on their projects. We also welcome some of the best minds in the industry, providing educational sessions with our keynote speaker lineup."
Keynote presentations from thought leaders including:
Wednesday March 2, 2022 - "Battery Metals & Uranium"
Keynotes presented by Andrew Leyland, Head of Strategic Advisory at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and Anna Bryndza, EVP, International at UxC, LLC
Thursday March 3, 2022- "It's all about Gold"
Fireside Chat with Ross Beaty, Chairman of Equinox Gold Corp.
Friday March 4, 2022 - "Precious and Base Metals"
The Importance of Exploration - What to watch for with Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights
To view the schedule, register, book 1x1 meetings, or for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.
Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.
For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
Australia Mining Outlook 2022: Energy Shift to Bring Opportunities for Investors
Vaccine rollouts and the beginning of a global economic recovery were major trends that impacted the mining space in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty is still around.
In 2021, Australia benefited from higher iron ore prices, which peaked at a decade high to then sharply decline in the second half, as well as strong demand for metallurgical coal, which has seen positive catalysts keep prices up throughout the 12 month period.
Here, the Investing News Network (INN) looks at the Australia mining outlook for the coming year.
Australia Mining Trends 2021: Green Energy Transition Gains Attention
Click here to read the previous Australia mining trends article.
Following a 2020 in which the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world at every level, 2021 saw economies reopen and begin to recover, although uncertainty still remained high.
Australia’s mining sector benefited from this global economic rebound, and was also supported by high — but volatile — iron ore prices over the course of 2021.
As 2022 begins, the Investing News Network (INN) looks back at the main Australia mining trends in 2021, with comments from market watchers and a quarter-by-quarter recap.
VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Like it or Not, ESG is Here to Stay — How to Play This Paradigm Shift
Lobo Tiggre January 2022 V2 youtu.be
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors aren't new in mining, but there's a paradigm shift going on that Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com thinks investors should know about.
Speaking to the Investing News Network in an ESG-focused conversation, Tiggre said lip service is no longer enough. Mining companies actually need to make a real effort to enact ESG principles.
"Don't panic, it's not like all of a sudden the mining business is going to be impossible — but you really have to make sure you do these things. You have to not just talk the talk, you have to walk the walk," he said.
"You have to hire accordingly; you have to be sensitive. And if you don't, it will cost you more in some cases."
Tiggre, who is the founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, encouraged market participants to set aside their feelings about whether they think ESG is a worthwhile endeavor and accept that it is here to stay.
"If I'm an old curmudgeon and I think ESG is just the latest load of dingo's kidneys, and I just tune out every time I see that, then I'm not going to see important guidance on how to invest — for profit — based on the changing trends in ESG in the world," he explained during the interview.
An important issue that Tiggre brought up was potential changes in the Fraser Institute's attractiveness rankings for mining jurisdictions. For example, right now areas like Canada and various US states are considered desirable, but these are the types of places where more stringent ESG rules may eventually be put in place.
"One of the key ideas I'm trying to posit is that in the so-called 'First World,' the developed nations, you may see more onerous higher levels of ESG risk than in the developing world, and that could become so extreme in some cases ... that rising differentials could invert your priorities," he explained. "It could actually be worth the risk of confronting Ebola in some place in Africa as long as they don't regulate you out of business with ESG mandates."
While that may sound concerning, Tiggre's overall message about ESG was positive — he emphasized that the mining industry has been doing ESG work for a long time, and pointed out that in many cases it is good for business.
"Watch for this — I think there's potentially really big gains and losses to be had from getting this right or wrong," he said. Check out the interview above for Tiggre's full thoughts on ESG and mining.
Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar
As 2021 comes to a close, investors may want to consider looking at tax-loss selling and how they can use this strategy to their benefit.
Buying stocks low and selling them high is ideal, but sometimes investments go sour. In such cases, all hope is not lost — at the end of the year, investors can sell investments that provided losses instead of capital gains.
The money made from selling off losses can then be used to offset capital gains liability incurred for the year. This is the principle behind tax-loss selling, also known as tax-loss harvesting.
This valuable strategy offers investors another opportunity for high returns in 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal. In effect, it seems you really can win for losing. So let’s take a look at how tax-loss selling works.
How does tax-loss selling work?
Tax-loss selling is the process of selling stocks at a loss in order to reduce the capital gains earned on an investment. Since capital losses are tax deductible, these losses can be used to offset any capital gains and reduce an investor’s tax liability on their tax return.
Tax-loss selling generally involves investments related to huge losses, and because of this, these sales generally focus on a relatively small number of securities within the public markets. However, it’s important to be aware that if a large number of sellers were to execute a sell order in tandem, the price of the securities would fall.
It’s also worth noting that once selling season has ended, shares that have become largely oversold can bounce back. In addition, the fact that tax-loss selling often occurs in November and December — a time when investors are actively trying to realize capital losses for the upcoming income tax season — means the most attractive securities for tax selling are investments that are likely to generate strong capital gains early in the next year.
As a result, a potentially beneficial strategy would be to buy during the selling season and sell after the tax loss has been established. This approach could be used on either long-term capital gains or short-term capital gains.
Some investors may consider selling an asset at a loss, deducting that loss for a tax gain and then turning around and purchasing the same stock again in an effort to evade taxes. This is known as a wash sale. However, wash sales are prohibited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); if the IRS deems a transaction to be a wash, the investor would not be allowed any tax benefits.
To avoid this situation, investors must wait 30 days to repurchase shares that were originally sold for a loss. Additionally, shares sold for a loss must have been in the investor’s possession for over 30 days.
Important dates to save in 2021
Tax-loss selling comes with many potential benefits, but it nevertheless has some strings attached. The key thing for investors to remember is that it has deadlines.
For Canada, the last day for tax-loss selling in 2021 is December 29. Stocks purchased or sold after this date will be settled in 2022, so any capital gains or losses will apply to the 2022 tax year. The system differs in the US, and based on information from the IRS, the last day for tax-loss selling this year is December 31.
Investors should always consult with an expert or review relevant tax documents directly for complete answers. This should not be considered tax advice.
The flip side of tax-loss selling
On the flip side, investors should be aware that as tax-loss selling gets underway, opportunities also tend to open up for those who have spent the year on the sidelines.
In her piece “How Bout Tax Loss Buying?,” Gwen Preston of Resource Maven explains that Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF,OTC Pink:CCORF) has found that from mid-November to mid-December, S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) stocks down more than 15 percent year-to-date underperform the index by nearly 4 percent. However, from mid-December to mid-January, those same stocks outperform the index by 3.6 percent.
“That outperformance is on top of gains the TSX reliably generates over that time frame,” Preston explains. “So instead of only seeing tax-loss selling as a time to generate tax credits by dumping dogs, let’s look at the opportunity to profit.” You can watch her video on this topic below:
Watch Gwen Preston of Resource Maven discuss tax-loss selling.
How to time selling
Regardless of whether you’re buying or selling, Steve DiGregorio, portfolio manager at Canoe Financial, recommends that you act swiftly and aggressively as “liquidity will dry up.” DiGregorio earmarks the second and third week of December as the ideal window to sell or buy at a low point.
This is well ahead of the “Santa Claus rally” — the period around the last week of December when stocks tend to rise ahead of a healthier market in January.
For now, the year isn’t over yet, so whether you’re tax-loss selling or buying, there’s still time to talk to your accountant or financial advisor to determine which approach is best for you.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Demystifying ESG to enhance value creation for miners
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is a lens used to rate a company or an investment and its exposure to environmental, social and governance risks. That includes the physical risks of climate change, the reputational risks from lack of action and the regulatory risks of government action. Alignment with ESG principles means a company understands, and hopefully optimises, their risk profile.
For resources companies, expectations of corporate behaviour are changing rapidly. More and more investment capital is being redirected towards more responsible entities, and sustainable investment now tops $35 trillion globally, including 25 per cent growth over a two-year period in Australasia. For the companies participating in Australia's largest mining conference, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in 2022, the stakes have never been higher with the need to get it right and to be transparent.
More and more, companies are scrutinised by a growing legion of environmentally engaged investors that hold businesses to a higher moral and ethical standard; a standard that places corporate accountability side-by-side with —sometimes even higher than —government responsibility in driving the social, political, economic and public health agenda.
This has seen a rise in production of the ESG report which varies widely across sectors, commodities and jurisdictions. The value of producing one is clear, but it seems that actions speak louder than words for those who choose not to produce an ESG report.
Investing through an ESG lens
Natural Resource Expert and Managing Partner of Pacific Road Capital, Matt Fifield, uses ESG reports to firstly gauge whether companies are savvy enough to note that investors want to see companies producing ESG reports.
"ESG has become a bit of a buzzword, particularly in the space of producing reports. However, the fact that a company cares enough to actually produce a report, shows that they have thought about it, that they are alive enough to know that people are interested to know about this stuff and that they care about being transparent," he said.
Overall, as an investor, if a company is producing an ESG report, it signifies that the company recognizes the importance of ESG. That said, ESG reporting in recent years has gone from something that is desirable to something that is crucial to attracting and retaining investor capital and support.
In the mining sector, formal adoption and integration of ESG standards is generally inversely related to size. Large integrated companies already operate within robust ESG frameworks. Smaller producers however, many of whom are at the forefront of key growth areas such as critical minerals and energy transition, are often well behind the large, diversified companies in making ESG risk management systematic and disclosing to outside stakeholders.
This however is changing; Pacific Road conducts an annual survey of publicly listed mining companies on key exchanges with market capitalisation ranging between US$100m to US$2bn on their ESG disclosure and reporting and can confirm that there have been marked year-on-year improvements in ESG reporting.
"Our analysis demonstrates that there is an elevated awareness amongst small-to-mid cap companies of the increasing importance that the investment community places on ESG performance in the belief that strong ESG performance will enhance both short- and long-term value creation," Fifield said.
A company committing to producing an ESG report also implies that the company is serious about creating both short- and long-term value whilst mitigating risk. While it is not necessarily true that companies without an ESG report have something to hide, it could raise tremendous, if not deal-breaking concerns from the investment community.
Different regions of the world do require different areas of emphasis; bribery and corruption policy, for example, are key in less developed countries, while first nations and water policies are more important in others. The ESG report, when developed properly, provides an investor great insight to the most material risks.
In today's world, an ESG report provides an investor with access to everything—capital from investors and strategic partners, customers, governments, and a wide range of external stakeholders. Particularly in a post-COVID world, the mining ecosystem has become more connected, and having an ESG report is an essential means of engagement with these constituencies.
"Over time too, we think that ESG will serve as a key driver of value creation for miners. Consumers ultimately will pay more for commodities that are sourced in ethical and high-performing ways, and as a result, investors will see premiums for companies that perform well from an ESG standpoint. We're not there yet, but we think one day good ESG will flow directly to the bottom line," Fifield said.
The key ingredients of an ESG Report
Pacific Road Capital believes that an ESG report needs to overall communicate the material risks of a miner's operations and state explicitly how these risks are being managed. Matt Fifield and his team have provided the following list as some guidance:
- Disclosure of risk: One needs to recognise that risk materiality is different for different operations and where these operations are in the maturity continuum from early explorer to stable producer. The investment community want to see that a company has thought about risks, identified them, and is savvy enough to know where these risks could affect their business;
- Policies: While dry, companies need to provide guidance on their ESG policies and specify the performance standards that they are using to frame and measure their individual performance. This shows the company is well-managed and provides some comfort to an investor;
- Key reporting areas: Identifying ESG focus areas of Disclosure, Corruption, Human Rights, Indigenous Rights, Tailings, Air-Water and Rehabilitation, Health and Safety, Economic & Community Contributions, and Diversity as being important.
- Overall Disclosure is a big focus as a starting point, with the belief that "what you measure is what you get" supported by ensuring that Board and management incentives are linked to ESG performance metrics. It shows a company is sincere and takes its responsibilities seriously.
Using public forums such as conferences to talk about ESG practices and collaborate and learn from peers is also important.
"We participate in as many conferences as we possibly can. Our next big conference is IMARC in 2022 where we'll be attending as many presentations and talking to as many companies as we can about how important this kind of transparency and disclosure is, in their commitment to ESG," Fifield said.
Standardising socioenvironmental disclosure
Traditional environment or sustainability reports tended to use baseline information on, for example: water quality, air quality, noise pollution etc, and then reported on year-on-year improvements.
There is an expectation that an ESG report will do some of the same, but with the understanding that standards are an ever-evolving beast. As an example, a catastrophic failure of a tailings storage facility at Vale's Corrego do Feijao mine in Brumadinho, Brazil on 25 January 2019 brought tailings safety to the fore.
This resulted in several multi-lateral environmental and investment stakeholders collaborating (including participation by Pacific Road) to formulate a global tailings standard which has been adopted across the mining sector.
More recently, the effects of climate change have come sharply into focus with a global emphasis on decarbonisation. Into the future, Pacific Road believes that as the issues and emphasis change, there will be a continuous need for companies to monitor and assess their role in the evolving ESG landscape and their ability to drive and affect change within that landscape. Without disclosure, management teams and boards are unlikely to think about their ESG footprint nor how they can improve.
"Disclosure starts the dialogue and supports the process of continuous improvement. Companies that fail to incorporate ESG into their mindset and culture do so at their peril and will increasingly struggle with capital formation as investors look to generate risk mitigated sector leading returns," said Fifield.
Matthew Fifield will share further insights on ESG investing at the upcoming International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Melbourne January 31 until February 2.
-ENDS-
About
The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders connect with technology, finance, and the future. Now in its 8th year, it is Australia's largest mining event, bringing together over 8,000 decision makers, mining leaders, policy makers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from over 130 countries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking. IMARC is developed in collaboration with its founding partners the Victorian State Government of Australia, Austmine, the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and Mines and Money.
For more information, please visit https://imarcglobal.com/
How Investors Can Profit from a Short Position
When individual stocks decline, some investors are able to make money thanks to a strategy called "short selling." But what exactly is a short position and how can investors use this technique to profit?
Traders normally invest in a company because they hope its stock price will go up, which is known as taking a "long position." When an investor takes a long position in a stock, the idea is that they will buy shares at a low price and then eventually sell the shares at a higher price.
Investors who take a "short position" hope for the opposite — they are betting that the company's stock price will go down. Shorting is a high-risk strategy as it involves using borrowed money to trade stocks or buy another asset, like an exchange-traded fund or futures contract, that could increase in price.
However, speculators often take short positions for a profit, and some investors use them as a hedge against the downside risk of a long position in the same security. Here's a brief overview of how a short sell works and how investors trading in the stock market can profit from them.
How to short a stock
The process of taking a short position in a stock is simple.
The first step is to open what is known as a margin account with a broker. A margin account allows a short seller to borrow up to double the account's cash balance from their broker. Once this account is set up, the investor can borrow shares from their broker. The shares are sold in the open market, and if their price drops the investor then buys the same amount of shares in the open market and returns them to the broker, making a profit.
However, if the shares increase in price, the investor will owe that money to the lender or brokerage firm. Sooner or later, the investor must "close" the short position by buying back the same number of shares and returning them to the broker.
Usually investors can hold a short position for as long as they want. That said, holding a short position for a longer period of time will mean higher costs, as brokers charge interest when shares are borrowed from them.
Short selling step by step
As outlined above, investors will profit if the share price of the company they are shorting declines over time. Here's a step-by-step example of how that works:
- An investor identifies a company trading at $100 per share that they want to short sell for a number of shares, in this case 100 shares.
- They will have to open a margin account with their brokerage firm for $10,000 (100 x $100).
- The broker will, for example, charge them 8 percent interest for six months.
- After six months, the company's share price declines and is trading at $75.
- The investor purchases 100 shares at market price for a total of $7,500 and returns them to the broker.
- The investor profits: $10,000 (short sale proceeds) - $7,500 (short position) - $800 (margin interest due) = $1,700 (profit).
In theory, a short sale has a higher risk than other investment strategies, as it involves using borrowed money to trade a stock or another asset that could increase in price. However, if speculators are able to predict share price movement correctly, their reward for shorting a stock can be high.
Investopedia notes that because of its many risks, short selling should only be done by traders who are disciplined and familiar with the risks and the regulations involved. Nevertheless, it can be a potent strategy for speculation or hedging during bear markets.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
