Prospect Resources

ASX:PSC
Prospect Resources Ltd is an Africa-focused battery minerals company based in Perth with operations in Zimbabwe. It explores lithium and gold deposits. The company projects include Arcadia Lithium Project, Good Days Lithium Project, Penhalonga Gold Project, and Gwanda East Project. Its geographical segment includes Australia and Zimbabwe. The company derives the majority of its revenue from Zimbabwe.
