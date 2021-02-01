Key facts The Worldpay from FIS U.S. eCommerce Platform received first place for Best Performing Gateway, as well as runner-up for highest gateway uptime. The FIS Access Worldpay gateway won awards for highest rate of successful authorizations and highest uptime. The FIS Express gateway was runner up for Best Performing Gateway and for processing the fastest transactions. Financial technology leader FIS ® announced …

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that its U.S. eCommerce Platform has been named the best-performing payments gateway for the second straight year by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) in its 2021 Real Transaction Metrics Awards.

The Best Performing Gateway award is based on TSG’s Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) Index, an overall scorecard for gateway metrics based on five key areas (gateway minute outage, gateway uptime, transaction speed, transaction success rate, and authorization rate). The GEM platform uses pings and real merchant transactions to monitor each gateway’s performance across 20 different global locations.

FIS’ U.S. eCommerce Platform received The Best Performing Gateway award based on its exceptional performance across transaction and gateway check benchmarks. The FIS eCommerce Platform also won runner-up for highest gateway uptime.

Additionally, FIS’ Access Worldpay gateway won TSG awards for the highest rate of successful authorizations and the highest gateway uptime, and the FIS Express gateway was runner-up for Best Performing Gateway and for processing the fastest transactions.

Performance data was assessed across more than twenty industry leading payments providers for six consecutive months (July to December 2020) to determine the Real Transaction Metrics Awards.

“We are honored to be recognized by TSG as the best-performing payments gateway, as well as for the highest rate of authorizations and highest uptime,” said Dan Brames, EVP and Head of North America Merchant Solutions at FIS. “We continue to invest significantly in our gateways and are committed to continuing to deliver world-class levels of speed and performance for our global merchants and eCommerce customers.”

Details about the TSG Real Transaction Metrics Awards and the list of winners are available at https://thestrawgroup.com/tsg-announces-2021-top-performing-payment-gateways/ .

TSG is the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry. TSG serves the entire payments ecosystem and has experience in working on large-scale projects for the world’s biggest payment players.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

