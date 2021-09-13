ProStar Holdings Inc. (” ProStar ®” or the ” Company “) (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that it has retained RB Milestone Group LLC (“RBMG”) to provide the following investor relations services to the Company: corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, market intelligence, and business referrals to the management team of the Company. RBMG has been engaged for the remainder of 2021 and will be paid a fee of US$44,000 for this term. RBMG is at arm’s length to the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

RBMG’s Managing Director, Trevor Brucato stated, ” We are very proud and protective of our track record with our clients. We like to partner with companies that meet our criteria and appear to be set up for long-term success. My team and I look forward to working with ProStar and introducing the Company and their disruptive technology to a wider audience within the investment community and capital markets throughout the United States . ”

ProStar obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB on August 4, 2021 , and the Company’s common stock officially commenced trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol “MAPPF”. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

” Since our listing on the OTCQB last month, we have been looking for the right IR firm to represent us and expand our ability to introduce ProStar to U.S. based investors, ” said Page Tucker , CEO of ProStar. ” After much research, we selected RBMG because they have a very impressive track record and client list, and because of this, we decided that they have the ability and the reputation to effectively tell our story to the investment community.”

About RB Milestone Group LLC

Founded in 2009, RBMG is a US-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory with offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut . RBMG’s US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG is not a registered investment advisor or broker-dealer. www.rbmilestone.com

RBMG is an award-winning Investor Relations firm based in the United States : “#1IR Firm in America – Cross-Border Small/Micro Caps”[based on O’Dwyer’s rankings] and recognized as a “Top 12 IR Firm in America Overall ” by O’Dwyer’s in 2020.

About ProStar Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MAPS, FSE: 5D00, OTCQB: MAPPF)

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada . The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate”, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s recent Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2020 for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

