FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Michael Lee as Vice President of Gaming.

Lee will be responsible for directing FansUnite‘s efforts to launch new iGaming products, as well as crafting the Company’s global strategy for distributing online casino solutions to the international gambling market.

Prior to joining FansUnite, Lee served as Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Gaming, a prominent gaming provider, where he oversaw the company’s global business operations. Lee joined Genesis Gaming in January 2016 as Chief Product Officer, leading the development of Genesis Gaming’s game delivery platform and overseeing an extensive portfolio of more than 100 gaming titles. During Lee’s tenure, Genesis Gaming was short-listed for the 2019 EGR B2B “Innovation in Mobile” category. Additionally, Lee has held various senior management roles in international companies within the gaming and telecommunications industries.

“Our advanced betting solutions are a result of our state-of-the-art gaming software, and we are proud to appoint Michael Lee as the Vice President of Gaming to lead the development and growth of our casino operations,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “With Lee’s extensive experience, we intend to build upon our strong technology backbone and prepare for future expansions across different betting jurisdictions around the world.”

Following the recent appointment of Anna Smith as Head of Compliance, the addition of Michael Lee to FansUnite‘s management team is another significant step in the Company’s plan to further strengthen its leadership team as it enters new betting jurisdictions.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

