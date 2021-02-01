Mimi’s Rock Corp. and Avivagen Inc. are pleased to announce the launch of Dr. Tobias Beta Blend available today through Amazon.com and DrTobias.com . An exclusive formula featuring a Beta-Carotene Norisporenoid Blend and Vitamin A, Beta Blend provides advanced immune support while promoting eye and skin health. “As an online leader in dietary supplements and wellness we are always looking to bring the next great …

Mimi’s Rock Corp. (TSXV:MIMI) and Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), are pleased to announce the launch of Dr. Tobias Beta Blend available today through Amazon.com and DrTobias.com .

An exclusive formula featuring a Beta-Carotene Norisporenoid Blend and Vitamin A, Beta Blend provides advanced immune support while promoting eye and skin health.

“As an online leader in dietary supplements and wellness we are always looking to bring the next great product to our customers,“ says David Kohler, Chief Executive Officer, Mimi’s Rock Corp. “With COVID-19 bringing the importance of immune system health to the front of everyone’s mind, we believe that consumer demand for a product like Dr. Tobias Beta Blend will be strong from day one.”

Dr. Tobias Beta Blend is the first product designed for human consumption to leverage Avivigen’s proprietary OxC-beta TM technology, which supports the immune function of humans, livestock and companion animals through non-antibiotic means. OxC-beta TM works by supporting and priming the innate immune system while dampening chronic, overzealous inflammatory responses.

“We are very excited to bring our first nutraceutical designed and developed to promote advanced immune support for humans to market through our strong partnership with Mimi’s Rock,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen, Inc. “There has already been exemplary success and uptake for OxC-beta TM applications for companion animal and livestock uses, including a high-quality supplement for companion animals launched with Mimi’s Rock last year. We believe Dr. Tobias Beta Blend will be well received by consumers looking to improve their immune system health.”

Dr. Tobias Beta Blend retails for USD $29.97 and is available exclusively through Amazon.com and DrTobias.com. Dr. Tobias Beta Blend is developed, marketed and sold by Centre Beach Inc., a joint venture company owned by Avivagen and Mimi’s Rock Corp.

About Mimi’s Rock Corp.

Mimi’s Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which operates the Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands. The Dr Tobias brand features over 30 products including the top-selling Colon 14 Day Cleanse and the #1 best-selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4 th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi’s Rock Corp. has rapid growth plans as it continues to expand into global markets. For more information, visit www.mimisrock.com .

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and on the OTCQB Exchange in the U.S. under the symbol VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com . The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen Inc. and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “aim”, “anticipate”, “appear”, “believe”, “consider”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “if”, “intend”, “goal”, “hope”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “possibly”, “potentially”, “pursue”, “seem”, “should”, “whether”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions. Statements set out in this news release relating to the anticipated consumer demand and reception for the new product are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Consumer demand and acceptance of the product is subject to a number of factors, many of which are outside of Avivagen’s control. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the business of Avivagen set out in Avivagen’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition available at www.SEDAR.com . Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright © 2021 Avivagen Inc. OxC-beta™ is a trademark of Avivagen Inc.

