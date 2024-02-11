Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ACN 645 885 463) Prospectus

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM)is pleased to present its Prospectus Non-Renounceable Issue.

This Prospectus is primarily being issued for a non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of 1 new Share for every 4 existing Shares held on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.08 per new Share, together with 1 free attaching Quoted Option for every 2 new Shares subscribed for and issued to raise up to $2,485,927 (before costs) (Entitlement Offer).

This Prospectus also incorporates secondary offers, comprising (collectively, the Secondary Offers):

(a) the Consideration Offer, which is detailed in Section 2.3;

(b) the Lead Manager Offer, which is detailed in Section 2.4;

(c) the Director Options Offer, which is detailed in Section 2.5;

(d) the Adviser Options Offer, which is detailed in Section 2.6; and

(e) the Director Appointment Options Offer, which is detailed in Section 2.7.

    The Entitlement Offer, Consideration Offer, Lead Manager Offer, Director Options Offer, Adviser Options Offer and Director Appointment Options Offer are together the Offers.

    Timing

    The Offers are currently scheduled to close at 5.00pm (AEDT) on 18 March 2024. Valid Applications must be received before that time.


    Click here for the full ASX Release

    This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

    asx stocksresource stocksrare earth stocksniobium stocksrare earth explorationniobium explorationasx:mtmtech investingResource Investing
    MTM Critical Metals
    Â

    Keep reading...Show less
    MTM Critical Metals
