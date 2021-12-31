TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is pleased to announce further details regarding its proposed financing arrangement involving its largest shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond . While the arrangements are non-binding, Mountain Province is working with its largest shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond to reach binding agreements in early 2022. The Proposed Arrangement is subject to, among other things, ...

MPVD:CA,MPVDF