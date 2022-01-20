Mobi724 to Provide all Value-Added Services on Ingenico's Payment Platform as a Service

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc., a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to provide its value-added services on Ingenico's Payments Platform as a Services. Ingenico is a brand of Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and fourth largest worldwide.