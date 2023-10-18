Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Start Here – Investing in Resources
Many investors wonder whether it's now safe to invest in junior mining companies. And for many market watchers the answer is yes. The resource space is currently recovering from a bear market, and the overall consensus is that a lot of companies that are creating shareholder value are still priced well below what they are worth.
Our Editorial team has compiled this free report to get you started on investing in resource stocks.
Contents
- Birth to Death: The Lifecycle of a Mine
- What Are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment?
- What are Prefeasibility and Feasibility Studies?
- What is an Offtake Agreement?
- What are Private Placements?
- Private Placements Explained: Bought Deal vs. Best Efforts
- What are Share Buybacks
- When and How to Take a Long Position
- How Investors Can Profit from a Short Position
- What are Dividend Stocks?
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1947.67
|+23.12
|Silver
|22.85
|+0.03
|Copper
|3.58
|-0.01
|Oil
|88.24
|-0.08
|Heating Oil
|3.03
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|3.08
|+0.02
