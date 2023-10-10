Investing News Network Editorial Policy

The Investing News Network (INN) is committed to providing accurate, unbiased and informative news and educational content to empower investors in the resource, tech and life science sectors. Our editorial policy outlines our core values, ethical principles and reporting standards to ensure the highest level of integrity in our work.

Independence and impartiality

INN upholds the principles of journalistic independence and impartiality. We strive to maintain a neutral stance on financial markets and investment opportunities. Our editorial team operates independently from our sales department, and our reporting is not influenced by advertisers, sponsors or any external interests that may compromise our editorial integrity. Editorial decisions are made solely on the basis of news value, relevance and quality.

Diverse and comprehensive coverage

We are committed to providing a wide range of news and educational content covering various investment topics, sectors and geographies. We aim to present a balanced view of the financial markets, avoiding sensationalism or undue focus on specific stocks or sectors.

Accuracy and verification

We prioritize accuracy in all our content. INN's editorial team conducts thorough research and fact checking to provide readers with reliable information. In the event of an error, we promptly issue corrections. We are committed to maintaining a high standard of accountability.

Disclosure of conflicts of interest

INN requires full disclosure of conflicts of interest from all in-house writers and external contributors. Specifically, if a writer owns stocks or has a financial interest in a company that they are writing about, they must disclose this information. This policy is in place to ensure transparency and to allow readers to assess potential biases.

Transparency and accountability

INN encourages feedback from readers and welcomes constructive criticism. We value open communication and are accountable for our reporting.

Privacy and data protection

INN respects the privacy of its readers and sources. We adhere to relevant data protection regulations and policies to safeguard personal information and maintain the confidentiality of sources, when applicable.

Compliance with laws and regulations

We adhere to all relevant laws and regulations governing the media industry and financial markets. We strive to uphold the highest ethical standards in our reporting practices.

Continuous improvement

INN is dedicated to continuous improvement in all aspects of our editorial operations. We regularly review and update our editorial policy to ensure it remains aligned with industry best practices and our commitment to ethical writing standards.