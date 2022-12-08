Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. The company's business can be generally divided along these lines: Digital Asset Hashing, Transaction Processing, Software Services, and Digital Asset Hashing Pool Management. The majority of revenue is generated in the Digital Asset Hashing area.