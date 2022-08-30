The investment seeks long-term growth by tracking the investment returns, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund's assets, will be invested in component securities of the index. The index is designed to measure the returns of companies that are committing material resources to developing, researching, supporting, innovating or utilizing blockchain technology for their proprietary use or for use by others ("Blockchain Companies"). The fund is non-diversified.