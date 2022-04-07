Oil and Gas Investing News

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in NE Namibia and NW Botswana. It holds 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northeast Namibia and 100% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northwest Botswana which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin. The Kavango Basin offers large scale conventional play types.

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Kolibri Leads Oil and Gas Stocks Up

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Kolibri Global, Petrus Resources, Crew Energy, Bengal Energy and Erdene Resources.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,883.31 early last Friday (April 1) morning.

It closed the five day period at 21,959.02, up only marginally from its start of 21,949.76.

Looking over to metals, gold finished the first quarter of the year above the US$1,900 per ounce level, despite slipping on Friday on the back of a stronger US dollar.

Sale of Finance Facility Shares

Global Oil and Gas Limited is pleased to announce that the 187,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares held by Barclay Wells Limited under the Finance Facility (see previous announcement 7 September 2021) have been sold on-market via a special crossing to clients of several AFSL holders (being sophisticated or professional investors under the Corporations Act who are not related parties of GLV)

Helium Evolution CEO Greg Robb: First Drill Program Set in June, Helium Production in 2023

Helium Evolution CEO Greg Robb said, “We will be producing helium in the first quarter of 2023.”

Helium Evolution CEO Greg Robb: First Drill Program Set in June, Helium Production in 2023www.youtube.com

Decklar Resources Inc. Signs Crude Handling Agreement and Provides Update on Nigerian Oil Export Operations

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the signing of a Crude Handling Agreement ("CHA") between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Decklar Petroleum Limited ("DPL"), its co-venturer Millenium and UPIL to deliver oil produced at the Oza Field to the UPIL crude handling facilities for injection into the Umugini Pipeline for ultimate delivery to the SPDC JV Forcados Oil Export Terminal for export and sale of Oza crude oil production.

Oza Field Oil Export Operations – Trucking and Barging

