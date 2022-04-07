Decklar has been pursuing logistics and export activities and made progress on several options, including:

Completion and signing of the CHA between DPL, Millenium, and UPIL to deliver oil produced at the Oza Field to the UPIL crude handling facilities for injection into the Umugini Pipeline that will transport the crude oil to the SPDC JV Forcados Oil Terminal for export and sale;

A permit from the Nigerian regulatory authority to transport the crude oil by truck is in the final stages of approval. It is anticipated that the first shipments of oil to the UPIL export facilities will commence in early April 2022;

The next phase, and the most likely mid- to long-term solution for an alternate export option is barging oil directly from storage facilities at the Oza Field along the Imo River to a floating storage and offloading ("FSO") facility located offshore in shallow waters off the Bonny River; and

Options and logistics to transport oil by barge from the Oza Field to an offshore floating storage facility are currently at advanced stages of negotiations. Shipping and exporting the Oza crude oil using the barge and FSO system could enable higher crude oil volumes per shipment and greater transportation and cost efficiency.

In terms of operations, Decklar has successfully finalized the re-entry, re-completion, and flow testing of the Oza-1 well, as detailed in the press release dated November 5, 2021. Crude oil storage tanks on site now hold approximately 22,000 barrels of oil, awaiting export and sale. Once Oza-1 is brought onto commercial production, the Company expects a stabilized flow rate of between 1,200 – 1,500 barrels of oil per day (" bopd ").

As previously described, Decklar and Millenium had initially planned to utilize the Shell-operated Trans Niger Pipeline (" TNP ") to the Bonny Export Terminal; however, the link to the TNP between Isimiri, where Oza crude would enter the Shell operated pipeline network, and the TNP tie-in at Owaza, has been down for maintenance with an uncertain timeline to restart operations.

As previously announced, 2022 development plans for the Oza Field include:

Currently in advanced stages of finalizing arrangements with local communities and contractors to begin construction of the access road and associated infrastructure for a new oil well drilling pad;

Drilling the first new development well;

Re-entry, re-completion, and flow testing of the other two existing wells (Oza-2 and Oza-4), including tie-in to existing production facilities;

Installation of a Central Production Facility and infrastructure tie-ins for new well locations to replace the current Early Production Facility;

Completion of an inter-field evacuation pipeline and all related infrastructure; and

Drilling of up to two additional development wells.

Development plans for the Oza Field beyond 2022 include up to five additional development wells.

Duncan Blount, CEO of Decklar Resources, said, "We are extremely pleased to announce that we have finalized a crude handling agreement, securing alternative transportation and crude export facilities for oil production from the Oza Field. This will now allow us to achieve a significant milestone of commencing full-time production, transforming Decklar from a developer into an oil producer generating positive cash flow. Now, we will work towards starting new development drilling activities at the Oza Field, as well as continuing progress on development activities at the Asaramatoru and Emohua Fields, where we are pursuing similar re-entry, development, and production strategies. Given the supportive oil price environment and broader energy market fundamentals, we look forward to developing this portfolio of high-quality, proven undeveloped assets."

