Press Releases
More Press Releases
Numinus Wellness Inc develops proprietary, psychedelic-centered, therapeutic products and services through its own laboratory and research & development processes. The company's clinic network consists of Numinus Health, Mindspace Services and the Neurology Center of Toronto. Its services include Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for depression, neurological care and psychotherapy and counselling by registered psychologists.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.