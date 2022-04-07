NACCO Industries Inc is a holding company that operates in the mining and natural resource industries. It has three operating segments that are coal mining, North American mining (NA mining), and minerals management. Over half of its revenue is from the coal mining segment. That segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The NA mining provides value-add contract mining and services for producers. Minerals management generates income from royalty-based leases by acquiring and promoting oil, gas, and coal mineral interests. The company is diversifying beyond coal mining due to political and economic pressures associated with carbon emissions.