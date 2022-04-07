Magnesium Investing News

MGX Minerals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the process of exploring its mineral properties in Canada. The company is a developer of lithium, magnesium and silicon projects. Its projects comprise Driftwood Creek project; Fran Gold project; Tillicum Gold project; Canada Lithium project; and Silica Projects.

Recent News

Company News

West High Yield Announces Annual Meeting and 2019 Financial Statements

West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) announces that the Company has taken Covid-19 precautionary measures for its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting

Similar to other public companies, West High Yield (W.H.Y. or the Company) Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) announces that the Company has taken Covid-19 precautionary measures for its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the Meeting). The Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 by telephone conference call and via the internet in order to ensure the health and safety of its employees, officers, directors and shareholders. Shareholders may e-mail questions prior to the Meeting to the President of the Company at frank@whyresources.com. As a result of these events, Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters at the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

The Company also announces the release of its of its audited financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Keep reading...Show less

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Magnesium Leads a Varied Pack

Top gainers on the TSXV were West High Yield Resources, AsiaBaseMetals, Reunion Gold, Cantex Mine Development and Chakana Copper.

At the end of last week on Friday (December 13), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up by 0.42 percent or 2.24 points to 538.76. At the same time the previous week, it had been at 537.08.

Talk around the world was dominated earlier on by news that US President Donald Trump had approved of a deal with China to pause the trade war — though interest in that news went away after it was announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not only won the UK election, but secured a thumping majority, hammering home the fact that the UK will be leaving the European Union in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less

West High Yield Announces Board and Management Changes

West High Yield announces that Barry Baim will transition from VP Corporate Development, and has accepted appointment to the Board of Directors.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) (“West High Yield” or the “Company”) announces that Barry Baim will transition from his current executive role as VP Corporate Development, and has accepted appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. Mr. Baim brings to the Board a deep understanding of the next steps required for the ongoing development of the Company’s Record Ridge Mine and the commercial requirements of an evolving dynamic growth oriented global magnesium marketplace.

Baim has been a senior leader for Molson Coors, as well as an executive in the resource sector with companies in seismic, oil-sands mining services and production optimization. He is a past Director of Siksika Resource Development Ltd, Paradigm Chemical Technologies, Millennium Seismic and currently serves as a director for SGV Canada Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less

MGX Minerals Announces Successful Development of Etching Process for Next-Generation Lithium Ion Batteries

MGX Minerals Inc. is pleased to report that UBC has completed development of the etching process to fabricate nanostructured silicon anode.

MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE:XMG, FKT:1MG, OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to report that its collaborative research partnership with the University of British Columbia (“UBC”) has successfully completed development of the etching process to fabricate nanostructured silicon anode. The produced nanostructured silicon has exhibited reversible capacity of ~2,100 mAh/g in half cell testing.

The MGX/UBC partnership is working to develop a novel hybrid organic-inorganic material for use in engineering silicon interfaces. These interfaces will prove critical in achieving a highly efficient, long-lasting silicon anode that will aide in the development of next generation lithium-ion batteries capable of quadrupling energy density from the current standard of ~ 200 Wh/kg up to 400 Wh/kg for use in long-range electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage.

Keep reading...Show less