Mantaro Precious Metals Corp holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver-focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The company holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property (Golden Hill), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia. It also holds 100% interest in high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (Silver Properties) located in Peru.