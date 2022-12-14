Press Releases
More Press Releases
KnowBe4 Inc has created a security awareness framework that allows businesses to assess, track, and mitigate the ongoing threat of social engineering attacks to their cybersecurity. Security Awareness, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response, Governance, Risk, and Compliance are among the features of its platform. The company derives its revenue from subscription services fees paid by customers for access to its cloud-based platform and content.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.