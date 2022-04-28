Potash Investing News

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases. It is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

Encanto Potash Corp is a Canadian-based company involved in the industrial metals and mining business sector. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of potash properties in the Province of Saskatchewan. It focuses on the Muskowekwan First Nation potash mineral deposits located on the reserve lands approximately 100 km north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model. The company's two reportable operating segments, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and the investment in real estate projects in Canada.

Western Resources Reports AGM Results & Approves Subscription Agreement

Western Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company’s Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on March 28, 2022. The approved items are: 1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6; 2. The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Weimin Wang, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Yujia Ren to the Board. A total of 107,693,679 common ...

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held on March 28, 2022. The approved items are:

1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6;
2. The election of Bill (Wenye) Xue, George (Xiang) Gao, Weimin Wang, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Yujia Ren to the Board. A total of 107,693,679 common shares, representing 57.54% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approximate number of those votes "For" each director, the approximate "Percentage" of the total votes cast and the "Withheld/Abstain" votes for each director are shown as below:

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Karnalyte Up as Potash Prices Continue to Rally

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Avalon Advanced Materials, Karnalyte Resources, Petrus Resources, Lithium Americas and Anglo Pacific Group.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,918.28 in the early morning last Friday (March 25). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 22,011.18.

Cannabis producers drove Friday's gains, but looking over to metals, gold and silver were up as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine pushed investors to safe-haven assets. Prices for fertilizers have reached all-time highs on the back of the war, as Russia is a key exporter of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers.

“Since the beginning of 2020, nitrogen fertilizer prices have increased fourfold, while phosphate and potash prices over threefold,” Chris Lawson, head of fertilizers at CRU Group, said in an email. “While farmers in developed markets have benefitted from high agricultural commodity prices, helping to partly offset high input prices, demand destruction is increasingly likely due to high prices and supply shortfalls.”

