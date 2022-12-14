Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Copper Investing News

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

TSX:IVN
Press Releases

Ivanhoe Mines Issues 2016 Year-End Results and Review of Operations

Ivanhoe Mines says Globe and Mail business column on executive compensation flawed by erroneous reporting of critical facts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

×