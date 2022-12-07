Press Releases
More Press Releases
Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate, tovinontrine (IMR-687), is an oral, highly selective, potent small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-9, or PDE9.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.