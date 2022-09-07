HP Incorporated is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's mains segments are personal systems and printing. Its personal systems segment contains notebooks, desktops, and workstations. Its printing segment contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Incorporated and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Palo Alto, California-based HP Incorporated sells on a global scale.