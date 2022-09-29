Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold nearly $3 billion in precious metal assets. The company's operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Lend & Borrow Trust. In addition to the Company's principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Mene Inc., which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight. Through these businesses and other investment activities, Goldmoney gains long-term exposure to precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.