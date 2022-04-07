Goldex Resources Corp is in the process of exploring mineral interests. The company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include El Pato properties located in Guatemala which targets gold, nickel, tin and other light materials and La Chorrera project which is located in Guatemala.
Novo Resources Corp. Common Share Purchase Warrants
Novo Resources Corp is a company engaged in the business of evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties with a focus on gold. The organization has business interests in properties located in Australia, Canada, and the USA. Its projects include Beatons Creek Property, Millennium Property, Blue Spec; Paleo-Placer; Comet Well, and others.
Kermode Resources Ltd.
Kermode Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company operates in two segments with properties in Canada and the United States. Its properties include Vidette Lake gold project property and the Eastgate property.
Makara Mining Corp. - Common Shares
Makara Mining Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada. Its projects include Rude Creek Property, Win Property, Idaho Property, and Davis & Paradise Properties.
St Anthony Gold Corp Com
St Anthony Gold Corp is in the business of exploration and evaluation of a mineral property. The company's projects include Panama Lake Gold Project, Lac Patu Vanadium Project, James Bay Project, and St. Anthony Gold Project. Its focus is on the historic Red Lake District which is a historic gold-producing region in Ontario, Canada. Its major mines are credited with several ounces of high-grade gold.