Ehave Inc is a healthcare company engaged in developing a health data platform that integrates with proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications. The company's product focus is based on two tiers of activities; MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, its clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software that is engaging for the patient; and adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling. The MegaTeam and NinjaReflex applications involve the imbedding of cognitive assessment and rehabilitation tasks within an engaging video game environment.