Press Releases
More Press Releases
Captiva Verde Wellness Corp is a sustainable real estate company that invests in assets that contain green residential communities, disruptive manufacturing facilities, organic food production, and pharmaceutical products. It operates in three geographical segments: Canada, which includes Solargram farms; the United States, which includes Sage ranch project; and Mexico.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.