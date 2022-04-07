Platinum Investing News

Braveheart Resources Inc is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Its newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Recent News

Company News

Top 5 Palladium- and Platinum-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Platinum-group metals are essential to the global economy. These are the top countries for palladium and platinum production.

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.

Today, the automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems.

A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and that is expected to increase demand for PGMs, particularly platinum and palladium.

Keep reading...Show less

PGMs Prices Soar Amid Potential Supply Challenges Out of Russia

The segment to watch in 2022 will be automotive demand, where emissions standards, supply constraints and production schedules will impact overall demand.

Supply constraints and geopolitics have driven platinum and palladium prices significantly higher since January, with platinum adding 33 percent and palladium growing by 89 percent.

Although both have been gaining over the last couple of months, their increases have accelerated in recent weeks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine adds to the list of factors impacting the platinum-group metals (PGM) space.

The conflict has raised concerns around the future of Russian supply — the country accounted for 19,000 kilograms of platinum and 74,000 kilograms of palladium production in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less

Platinum Outlook 2022: Rising Demand to Offset Supply Surplus

With 2021 over, many investors are looking ahead to what will happen to platinum next year. Read on for our 2022 platinum outlook.

Click here to read the previous platinum outlook.

The platinum price struggled to make any significant gains in 2021, spending the majority of the 12 month period below US$1,200 per ounce. By year’s end, the versatile metal had shed 9.24 percent.

The metal’s inability to sustain gains was partially due to residual COVID-19-related disruptions and supply chain hiccups, primarily because of the automotive semiconductor shortage during the first half of the year.

In the second half of 2021, a drop in investment demand stemming from platinum exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows and increasing refined supply weighed on price growth.

Keep reading...Show less

AIM Listing, Director & Broker Appointment and Drilling Update

Future Metals NL ("Future Metals" or the "Company", ASX | FME) is pleased to provide an update on its admission to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and its operational progress.

Keep reading...Show less