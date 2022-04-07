Braveheart Resources Inc is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Its newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.
14 March
Top 5 Palladium- and Platinum-producing Countries (Updated 2022)
Platinum-group metals are essential to the global economy. These are the top countries for palladium and platinum production.
Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.
Today, the automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems.
A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and that is expected to increase demand for PGMs, particularly platinum and palladium.
But where do platinum and palladium come from? The list of the world’s top palladium- and platinum-mining countries is a short one — most PGMs come from South Africa and Russia.
As of early 2022, sweeping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are expected to seriously hamper the nation’s ability to bring PGMs to market. So what other countries are producing platinum and palladium? Below is a list of the five top producers in 2021, as per the latest data from the US Geological Survey.
1. South Africa
Platinum production: 130,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 80,000 kilograms
South Africa is the world’s top platinum-mining country and a major producer of palladium. It holds the largest-known reserves of PGMs globally at 63 million kilograms.
According to the US Geological Survey, production of PGMs in South Africa increased by 13 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year “owing to increased mining in the UG2 orebody of the Bushveld Complex.”
The Bushveld Complex is the largest PGMs resource in the world, and represents approximately 75 percent and 40 percent of annual global production of platinum and palladium, respectively.
2. Russia
Platinum production: 19,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 74,000 kilograms
Despite being the world’s second biggest platinum-mining country, Russia’s annual production trails behind South Africa’s by a large margin, coming in at 19,000 kilograms for 2021. That said, Russia’s palladium production last year was just 6,000 kilograms shy of South Africa’s 2021 production levels.
Russia-focused Norilsk Nickel (MCX:GMKN) is the world’s largest palladium producer, and it recently announced plans to invest US$35 billion into infrastructure upgrades between 2021 and 2030; this will ultimately result in higher metals output. It remains to be seen how stiff sanctions will impact Russia's mining sector.
3. Zimbabwe
Platinum production: 15,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 13,000 kilograms
In 2013, Obert Mpofu, then Zimbabwe’s mines minister, introduced new royalty requirements on unrefined PGMs being sent outside the country. These royalties were designed to encourage in-country processing of PGMs. Since then, the resignation of Robert Mugabe and the appointment of a new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has increased government support for the nation’s burgeoning mining industry.
Zimplats (ASX:ZIM,OTC Pink:ZMPLF) is currently the biggest platinum miner in the country. It is 87 percent owned by South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX:IMPUY,JSE:IMP).
4. Canada
Platinum production: 6,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 17,000 kilograms
Canada’s strong palladium production makes it a global player in the PGMs market. The country only holds 310,000 kilograms of known PGMs reserves — less than half the total reserves of other countries on this list — but companies continue to explore for PGMs in Canada in hopes of discovering more deposits. In 2021, Canada’s palladium production dropped from 20,000 kilograms to 17,000 kilograms.
Canadian PGMs production takes place mainly in the province of Ontario, but PGMs output also comes out of Quebec and Manitoba. The country has one primary PGMs-producing mine, Lac des Iles in Western Ontario. The remainder of the country's PGMs production is as a by-product of Canada’s primary nickel mines.
5. United States
Platinum production: 4,200 kilograms
Palladium production: 14,000 kilograms
Sibanye-Stillwater’s (NYSE:SBGL) Stillwater Complex in Montana is the only primary producer of PGMs in the US. Acquired by Sibanye in 2017 in a US$2.2 billion deal, the South Africa-based company was able to expand its operations and reduce its dependence on aging mines in South Africa. The company also maintains a smelter, refinery and laboratory in Montana and recovers PGMs from spent catalyst material.
The US Geological Survey states that the completion of an expansion project aimed at increasing production at the mine has been “delayed to 2024 owing to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and operational challenges associated with ventilation and ground conditions.”
10 March
PGMs Prices Soar Amid Potential Supply Challenges Out of Russia
The segment to watch in 2022 will be automotive demand, where emissions standards, supply constraints and production schedules will impact overall demand.
Supply constraints and geopolitics have driven platinum and palladium prices significantly higher since January, with platinum adding 33 percent and palladium growing by 89 percent.
Although both have been gaining over the last couple of months, their increases have accelerated in recent weeks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine adds to the list of factors impacting the platinum-group metals (PGM) space.
The conflict has raised concerns around the future of Russian supply — the country accounted for 19,000 kilograms of platinum and 74,000 kilograms of palladium production in 2021.
Russia’s position as the second largest producer of both metals has been the primary catalyst for the recent price activity, which saw palladium hit a fresh all-time high of US$3,442 per ounce (oz), while platinum registered US$1,175 per oz, its highest value since 2014.
Palladium stands to bear the brunt of the Russia-related volatility because as much as 37 percent of primary palladium supply comes from the country, while platinum’s primary country of production, South Africa, accounts for 72 percent of global platinum supply.
There have yet to be sanctions levied on Russian palladium and platinum exports, although US President Joe Biden issued sanctions aimed at Russian oil on March 8.
Post-COVID-19 auto market recovery key for PGMs demand
Platinum and palladium have a range of applications, but a primary end user for both is the automotive sector, which has faced pandemic, economic and supply chain issues since 2020. The industry began to recover in 2021, despite the lingering semiconductor shortage; however, recent events have hampered some recovery optimism.
“Up until mid-February, our expectation was that vehicle production would rebound during H2.22, as the semiconductor shortage unwinds,” a weekly report from Metals Focus notes.
A 10 percent uptick in internal combustion engine vehicles, paired with higher emissions standards, was expected to grow palladium demand by 700,000 oz this year, just 2 percent shy of 2019's pre-pandemic levels.
“Since (February 24), the slump in geopolitical stability and the rise in sanctions have cast mounting uncertainty on the automotive recovery,” the Metals Focus overview states. “Setting aside the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, there is a perpetuation of existing, as well as new, global supply chain challenges caused by the invasion that could weigh on demand.”
Part of the automotive recovery also relies on returning consumer demand, but with oil prices firmly stuck above US$110 per barrel, some consumers are likely to forego vehicle purchases.
WPIC director expects "aggressive" substitution in auto sector
As Trevor Raymond, director of the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), pointed out to the Investing News Network, palladium is now the autocatalyst metal of choice, but it wasn't always.
At one point platinum was the metal most commonly used in catalytic convertors to reduce emissions. Rising prices in 2008 and 2011 led to automotive manufacturers substituting platinum with palladium.
Now, with palladium prices 75 percent higher than platinum prices, Raymond anticipates “aggressive substitution of platinum for palladium.” The move bodes well for platinum producers, but could further stretch an already tight market, despite the 1.2 million oz surplus reported in 2021.
“Imports of platinum into China in 2021 exceeded China's identified demand by over 1.3 million oz, and effectively absorbed that entire surplus,” said Raymond, who went on to note that the surplus was the largest in WPIC history.
“Yet the market is extremely tight and there are shortages of physical metal in the spot market.”
Another factor that could lead to platinum supply constraints is increasing investment demand, which took a hit in 2021 when investors left platinum-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for equities, a gamble that paid well.
“Secondly, any strength or any growth in platinum investment demand we believe is now far more relevant to price discovery than it has been in recent years," Raymond added. "We are forecasting about 50,000 oz into ETFs in 2022. If that changes, which it quite easily could by a few hundred thousand oz, that's quite a big deal."
Substitution coming, but will be tough to track
In a platinum quarterly report released on March 9, the WPIC forecasts modest 7 percent growth across the platinum space, which could further exacerbate the tight market, especially if Russian supply is boycotted.
The segment to watch in 2022 will be automotive demand, where emissions standards and production schedules will impact overall demand.
“For 2022, a rise in vehicle production, a bigger share of heavy-duty vehicles being fitted with platinum-loaded aftertreatment systems and continued substitution of platinum for palladium will see automotive demand increase 19 percent +509,000 oz, breaching the 3 million oz mark for the first time since 2018,” as per the WPIC.
For Raymond, substitution will play a large role in shaping platinum supply and demand, but will be hard to gauge.
“Why would the automakers confirm substitution?” he asked. “It doesn't solve the palladium shortage, but it does confirm platinum demand growth, and that would increase the platinum price (and) input cost into a vehicle. It would actually be silly for either them or other fabricators to talk about it.”
Raymond explained that in the early 2000s, rhodium was substituted out for palladium at a 5:1 ratio, saving automakers roughly US$20 per vehicle. At current rates and the 1:1 ratio, manufacturers could save US$200 per vehicle by making the switch to platinum.
10 January
Platinum Outlook 2022: Rising Demand to Offset Supply Surplus
With 2021 over, many investors are looking ahead to what will happen to platinum next year. Read on for our 2022 platinum outlook.
Click here to read the previous platinum outlook.
The platinum price struggled to make any significant gains in 2021, spending the majority of the 12 month period below US$1,200 per ounce. By year’s end, the versatile metal had shed 9.24 percent.
The metal’s inability to sustain gains was partially due to residual COVID-19-related disruptions and supply chain hiccups, primarily because of the automotive semiconductor shortage during the first half of the year.
In the second half of 2021, a drop in investment demand stemming from platinum exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows and increasing refined supply weighed on price growth.
The platinum space did see positivity through a 20 percent increase in industrial demand during Q3, with experts anticipating a 26 percent increase for the entire year.
“The global economy continues to recover, with the (International Monetary Fund) projecting a growth rate of 5.9 percent in 2021, with platinum poised to benefit as a result. Residual pandemic effects, such as the semiconductor shortages, will continue to inhibit platinum demand in 2021 and 2022, both of which would otherwise be far higher,” Paul Wilson, CEO of the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), said in a November press release.
Wilson went on to note, “2022 will be a crucial year in which the dust from 2020 settles and the remaining portion of the semi-processed material built up in 2020 is released. The speed at which demand inhibitors get resolved will have a major impact on the platinum market balance and we could see a fascinating outcome in 2023.”
Platinum trends 2021: Mined supply surplus weighs on price
As 2021 progressed, the platinum price steadily slipped lower as mined supply increased some 19 percent year-over-year and demand retracted 5 percent.
2021 platinum price performance.
Chart via Trading Economics.
The uptick in supply arose from a recovery following pandemic-related disruptions in 2020, as well as the refinement of Anglo American Platinum’s (LSE:AAL,OTC Pink:AGPPF) stockpiled ore, which built up following the company’s converter plant curtailment in early 2020.
“Processing of the 560,000 ounces (koz) of semi-finished material, built up during last year’s Anglo-American Platinum converter plant (ACP) shutdowns, accelerated during Q3 '21 and boosted refined supply by around 140 koz,” the WPIC's review of the third quarter states. “This resulted in total mine supply in the quarter increasing 13 percent (+185 koz) year-on-year to 1,569 koz.”
Some of the rising surplus was offset by a 9 percent drop in global recycling for the same period.
Platinum’s 2021 price performance was also impeded by its correlation to gold as the yellow metal battled headwinds caused by looming interest rate hikes and changing monetary policy.
“A bigger surplus in the platinum market this year (2021) also offers little comfort, itself the result of a recovery in South African mine output along with weaker than expected growth in autocatalyst demand, due to chip shortages and other supply chain disruptions,” Metals Focus states in a market report.
“Interestingly, even with these headwinds, platinum prices have found good support in the US$900s," it continues. "This likely reflects investors’ interest in platinum’s future demand fundamentals, notably substitution of palladium with platinum in autocatalysts and the use of platinum in the hydrogen economy.”
The firm's comprehensive precious metals sector overview goes on to note that while still modest at the moment, growth in the automotive and hydrogen spaces has been supportive to investment.
Platinum outlook 2022: Automotive demand a key factor
In addition to being a precious metal, one of platinum’s primary end uses is in the automotive sector as a component in catalytic converters, where it is prized for its ability to reduce toxic vehicle emissions.
2022 is anticipated to bring continued growth in automotive demand following an approximate 14 percent increase in 2021; this came despite a global semiconductor shortage, which hampered production.
Platinum demand from this space is forecast to grow another 19 percent in 2022 to 3.2 million ounces. Growth in this segment could be further compounded by Chinese platinum imports, which have been steadily rising.
The uptick has prompted some analysts to speculate that the country could be building a strategic stockpile for the auto sector as emissions standards increase in the country.
“One of the unexplained phenomena of recent times has been China’s net platinum imports consistently exceeding the country’s identifiable demand, a trend which has only accelerated in recent quarters, and which remains unexplained,” the WPIC's Q3 report notes.
Trevor Raymond, director of research at the WPIC, explained to the Investing News Network (INN) that there seems to be a contradiction in the market’s supply and demand fundamentals.
“We think the significant imports of platinum into China — almost double identified demand — are really part of what's going on,” he said during a November interview. "Platinum seems to be less widely available than you would imagine in the face of this massive surplus. We think higher platinum loadings, particularly heavy-duty vehicles in China, and certainly higher rates of platinum substitution for palladium, could explain part of that disconnect.”
Another explanation could be that the country may have earmarked the stored metal to build inventory at an attractive price for the hydrogen fuel space.
While the discrepancy has built uncertainty into the 2022 forecast, Steven Burke, an economist at FocusEconomics, believes it will be less impactful on the supply and demand picture long term.
“Any potential stockpiling from China will likely have a limited impact on supply levels,” he told INN, noting that platinum production surged in 2021 and is expected to have surpassed 2019's pre-pandemic levels.
“This strong jump in production is expected to outpace demand levels for (2021) and in 2022, and the platinum market should remain in surplus until at least 2024,” Burke said in December. “Any stockpiling of the metal would likely speed up the narrowing of the surplus, but prices are only expected to rise modestly in the coming years.”
For Wilma Swarts, director of platinum-group metals (PGMs) at Metals Focus, a rise in Chinese consumption is likely to have little bearing on a market that is already in surplus.
“I don’t believe there is a direct correlation between speculative demand and supply. Essentially supply is more a factor of the basket price and fundamental demand rather than speculative demand,” Swarts said.
“The speculative demand will have an impact on the price, which perhaps could indirectly impact supply. China has over the years been known to take strategic positions, which has not had any material direct impact on supply in my view," added the expert in conversation with INN.
Platinum outlook 2022: Mixed investment demand expected
Many platinum segments recovered in 2021, but investment demand remained varied, with physical demand rising on bar and coin buying, while exchange-traded products performed well during H1, then saw outflows in H2.
“ETF holdings of platinum as an investment vehicle dropped off notably in the third quarter of this year, while investment demand for physical platinum such as coins and bars surged,” Burke of FocusEconomics said. “This was likely the result of developments in the macroeconomic outlook.”
Widespread market volatility may have prompted some investors to change course, while others left ETFs to invest in South African mining equities, a factor that could aid in price growth.
“Investment into miners would support further aboveground stock, which would likely encourage greater use of the metal from the industrial sector, and consequently support demand levels ahead,” Burke added.
The rotation out of platinum ETFs into PGMs equities is an occurrence that happens periodically, according to the WPIC’s Raymond, and is likely driven by South African pension funds, which are key investors in the space.
He explained that the rationale for the Q3 2021 rotation was high rhodium and palladium prices, which led those mining companies to make huge earnings and pay “really good dividends.”
“The expectation was that because they were doing so well, they will probably start building new mines,” said Raymond, who noted those types of announcements have yet to be made.
When asked how the rotation impacts supply, Swarts also pointed to positive attitudes around growing supply.
“Due to higher commodity prices, mining companies have done well and are able to pay dividends, which have attracted investors who currently believe that the dividend yields could be greater than the return they can gain from the underlying commodity,” she said. “Share price appreciation is generally supportive to miners expanding or growing their business, which will support supply.”
Additionally, she pointed out what it may mean for balance in the market. “In theory, rotation away from ETFs will increase the market surplus and aboveground stock. An oversupplied market will depress prices, which in turn will influence the basket price, and as a result could see mining companies look to increase supply. However, in practice it is not that easy to flex mine production due to the time scales involved in project development.”
Total ETF outflows for 2021 are expected to top 40,000 ounces; however, the 2022 forecast calls for ETF holdings to rise by 50,000 ounces.
Platinum outlook 2022: Price forecast moving forward
Platinum prices finished 2021 holding in the US$960 range before moving as high as US$1,005 in the first days of the new year. Values for the metal subsequently contracted to the US$955 level.
With that said, market trends point to growth across most segments in 2022, including investment, industrial, automotive and jewelry. This broad growth will be offset by another year of surplus material, but consultancy firm Metals Focus is forecasting price momentum in 2022.
“With positive sentiment towards platinum’s future use and stock replenishments by the supply chain, this surplus should be comfortably absorbed by investors,” the firm's Investment Focus report states. “This explains why we expect platinum prices to post a gradual recovery over the course of 2022, in the process outperforming gold.”
The average price for platinum is projected to rise to US$1,150 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
18 October 2021
AIM Listing, Director & Broker Appointment and Drilling Update
Future Metals NL ("Future Metals" or the "Company", ASX | FME) is pleased to provide an update on its admission to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and its operational progress.
Highlights
- Admission to AIM
- Admission to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange expected to take place at 8:00a.m. (London time) on 21 October 2021 under trading code 'FME' ("Admission")
- Highly respected UK-based company director, Elizabeth Henson, to be appointed to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director on Admission
- Appointment of W H Ireland Limited ("WH Ireland") as UK Broker with effect from Admission
- Operational update
- Drilling progressing as planned at Panton, with approximately 3,000m completed to date across thirteen holes
- Samples submitted for assaying for initial ten holes drilled with results pending
- Drilling is continuing and currently targeting shallow mineralisation across the B Zone and C Zone where the Company sees potential for broad mineralisation outside of the current Panton 2.4Moz JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (refer Appendix One)
Admission to AIM
It is expected that the Company's ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on AIM at 8:00a.m. (London time) on 21 October 2021. On Friday, 15 October 2021 the Company published an AIM Admission Document, which will be made available on the Company's website at www.future-metals.com.au from Admission.
In conjunction with Admission, the Company has secured the appointment of a highly credentialed UK-based director to augment the Company's existing board of directors. It is proposed that Elizabeth Henson will be appointed to the Board of Future Metals with effect from Admission.
Ms Henson was formerly a senior international private tax partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in London, having founded and led PwC's International Wealth business. She is an experienced company director and holds a Master of Laws and Tax from Queen Mary, University of London, along with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Bachelor of Art from Rhodes University, South Africa.
