Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company. It operates in two segments: Ingredients and Fresh. The ingredients segment is currently focused on commercializing soybean and yellow pea products, including soy-based specialty vegetable oils, aquaculture and animal feed, and ultra-high protein soy-based ingredients that have the potential to eliminate costly water and energy-intensive processing associated with producing products for the food and feed markets, alleviating supply constraints to help bring plant-based proteins to scale. The fresh segment is focused on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to major retail and foodservice customers.