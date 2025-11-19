Zoetis to Host Innovation Webcast

Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) will host an Innovation Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, featuring Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer; Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Rob Polzer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and President of Research and Development; and Kevin Esch, D.V.M, M.P.H., Ph.D., Dipl. ACVP (anatomic), Senior Vice President of Global Therapeutics. As previously announced, Dr. Esch will succeed Dr. Polzer, effective January 1, 2026. The company will provide updates related to its pipeline, and details about the company's strategic approach to addressing unmet medical needs for animals, industry-leading R&D capabilities and potential for long-term growth, followed by Q&A.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast and corresponding slides by visiting the Zoetis website at https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations . Pre-registration for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available after the event.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com .

Media Contacts :
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts :
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

