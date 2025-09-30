Zoetis Receives Conditional Approval for Dectomax®-CA1 Injectable for the Prevention and Treatment of New World Screwworm Myiasis in Cattle

With new label, Dectomax ® -CA1 Injectable is the first and only parasite control product with conditional approval to help control economically devastating pest Cochliomyia hominivorax (New World screwworm)

Zoetis Inc. today announced that Dectomax ® -CA1 Injectable is the first and only parasite control product to receive conditional approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention and treatment of infestations caused by the larvae of Cochliomyia hominivorax (myiasis), and prevention of reinfestation for 21 days. This conditional approval applies to beef cattle, female dairy cattle less than 20 months of age, pregnant beef cows, newborn calves and bulls.

Zoetis is committed to supporting livestock producers with scientific solutions for this economically devastating pest. New World screwworm poses a continuing threat to livestock health, and the financial impacts of the disease to the U.S. agricultural economy are estimated in the billions of dollars. 1

"New World screwworm has the potential to bring unprecedented economic and animal health harm to livestock producers," said Mike Lormore, DVM, MS, MBA, Director of Cattle and Pork Technical Services at Zoetis. "Our top priority is to support keeping animals healthy and provide timely, efficacious solutions to our customers and partners. With this conditional approval, Dectomax-CA1 Injectable can now be used as part of safe, effective control measures against New World screwworm."

As the leading animal health company, Zoetis has long supported a One Health approach to emerging and transboundary infectious diseases and has a strong track record of quickly developing innovative solutions to provide customers with the right mix of tools for their prevention and treatment strategies.

Livestock producers are encouraged to work closely with their herd veterinarian to implement strategic prevention and control measures.

Early detection of New World screwworm and rapid response are critical to protecting the health of animals and the livestock industry. Producers are encouraged to immediately report any suspicious wounds, maggots, or infestations to their local accredited veterinarian, state animal health official, or the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. USDA APHIS animal health contacts can be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/contact/animal-health .

In the first half of 2026, producers and veterinarians will begin to see the 250-milliliter and 500-milliliter bottles of Dectomax ® Injectable with a new label for Dectomax ® -CA1 (doramectin injection). Dectomax-CA1 is the same effective doramectin formulation as Dectomax Injectable.

For more information on New World screwworm and the conditional approval for Dectomax-CA1 Injectable, visit zoetisus.com/NewWorldscrewworm .

Dectomax-CA1 is conditionally approved by FDA pending a full demonstration of effectiveness under NADA 141-616.

Dectomax and Dectomax-CA1 Injectable for use in cattle have a 35-day pre-slaughter withdrawal period. Do not use in female dairy cattle 20 months of age or older. Do not use in calves to be processed for veal. Dectomax Injectable for use in swine has a 24-day pre-slaughter withdrawal period. Use of Dectomax or Dectomax-CA1 in dogs may result in fatalities. Consult your veterinarian for assistance in the diagnosis, treatment, and control of parasitism.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com .

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to expectations regarding products, product approvals or licenses, products under development and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.zoetis.com , or on request from Zoetis.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR
ZTS-FA

1 APHIS. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/nws-historical-economic-impact.pdf . Accessed 8/15/25

All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted.
© 2025 Zoetis Services LLC. All rights reserved. DMX-00234

Media Contacts :
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
Jennifer.Albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
Laura.Panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts :
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
Steve.Frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
Nick.Soonthornchai@zoetis.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ZoetisZTSNYSE:ZTS
ZTS
The Conversation (0)
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited Reports First Results for 2025 Winter Drilling Program Significant Step-out Extensions in Rajapalot and New Downhole-EM Survey Results

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce drilling results from the first 6 drillholes from the 2025 drilling season at the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1, Table 2, Table 3, and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce results from downhole electro-magnetic "DHEM" geophysical surveys conducted at the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement To Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

Cosa Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement To Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSX-V: COSA ) (OTCQB: COSAF ) (FSE: SSKU ) (" Cosa " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") who have agreed to purchase, or arrange for substitute purchasers, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 2,128,000 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.47 per Hard Dollar Unit (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price "), and 5,603,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.714 per Charity FT Unit (the " Charity FT Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,000,702 (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 1.44% Cu over 11.25 meters at the Chester Copper Project, Bathurst Camp, New Brunswick


Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Drill Results Confirm Significant REE Prospect

ChemX Materials Ltd (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), a materials technology company focused on providing critical materials required for electrification and decarbonisation, is pleased to announce the Rare Earth Elements (REE) results from the 2022 aircore drilling campaign at its Kimba Kaolin-REE project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Institutional Investment

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

precious metals investing

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets