Zoetis Announces Retirement of Rob Polzer at the End of 2025 and the Appointment of Kevin Esch as President of Research & Development for World Leader in Animal Health Beginning in 2026

Dr. Rob Polzer to Retire at the End of the Year After 10-Year Distinguished Career of Advancing Veterinary Medicine and Innovation
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that following a 10-year distinguished career dedicated to advancing veterinary medicine and innovation, Rob Polzer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development, has made the personal decision to retire at the end of 2025. After a planful succession process, Zoetis has appointed Kevin Esch, D.V.M, M.P.H., Ph.D., Dipl. ACVP (anatomic) to succeed Dr. Polzer in this role, effective January 1, 2026.
Dr. Esch currently serves as Senior Vice President of Global Therapeutics at Zoetis and joined Zoetis in 2014, after a more than 10-year career as a practicing veterinarian and practice owner. He will become a member of the Zoetis executive team and report to Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck.
Dr. Polzer will remain in his role until the end of the year and retire from Zoetis on February 28, 2026. He will be available to the company as a scientific advisor through 2026 and will work closely with Dr. Esch and the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Zoetis' innovation pipeline.
Setting the Pace for Innovation and Expansion in Veterinary Medicine
Zoetis continues to advance care for animals across the globe with a robust pipeline fueled by lifecycle innovation, geographic expansion and disruptive innovation. As noted at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January, the company expects a significant approval in a major market every year for the next several years. With 17 blockbuster products and more than 2,000 new products and lifecycle innovations introduced in the last 12 years, Zoetis has invested more in R&D than any other animal health company, advancing care in entirely new categories to address unmet needs, capturing emerging markets and continuing to drive new growth.
Zoetis will host an Innovation Webcast on Tuesday, December 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET, where the company will provide investors and the general public with an update on Zoetis' innovative pipeline, details about the company's strategic approach to addressing unmet needs, its industry-leading R&D capabilities and potential for long-term growth.
"During his 10 years with Zoetis, Rob's vision, scientific rigor and commitment to our purpose have enabled Zoetis to remain at the forefront of animal health, strengthening our leadership, innovation and impact across the industry," said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, Zoetis. "We are deeply grateful for his dedication and the lasting contributions he has made to our company, our colleagues, and the customers we serve. As Rob transitions to an advisory role in 2026, Kevin and I look forward to his continued counsel and guidance as we build on the strong foundation he has helped create."
"Kevin's scientific vision and lifelong commitment to animal health have elevated Zoetis' global therapeutics portfolio and inspired teams across our organization," Peck added. "His leadership has not only been critical in advancing our innovative pipeline but also in setting a standard of excellence and collaboration that strengthens our entire industry. I am confident that Kevin's forward-thinking approach and dedication to veterinary medicine will lead Zoetis in continuing to address unmet needs through disruptive innovation, fueling growth and propelling Zoetis forward as the leader in animal health."
About Dr. Kevin Esch
Since joining Zoetis in 2014, Dr. Esch has held a series of influential roles within the company's R&D organization, steadily advancing through positions of increasing responsibility. As Senior Vice President of Global Therapeutics, he leads global research and development efforts spanning pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical portfolios, overseeing discovery, molecule design, pharmacology, safety, and clinical development. His leadership and scientific expertise have driven advancement across Zoetis' Companion Animal key franchises and Livestock portfolio. He also managed the integration of the company's Petmedix and Adivo acquisitions and is recognized for his commitment to talent development and workplace culture, earning the title of Working Parent of the Year in 2023.
Growing up on an Iowa farm surrounded by animals, Dr. Esch's immersion in veterinary medicine began in childhood, and his early involvement in the Future Farmers of America laid the foundation for a lifelong dedication to animal health. After earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University, Dr. Esch entered private practice and became a practice owner, further solidifying his commitment to the field. He continued to expand his expertise with a Master of Public Health from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. in Immunobiology from Iowa State University, along with board certification in Veterinary Anatomic Pathology.
Dr. Esch remains deeply engaged in the veterinary community. He chairs the External Advisory Board for Research at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine and has previously served as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer on the Board of Directors for the American College of Veterinary Pathologists. His enduring passion for veterinary medicine is reflected not only in his professional accomplishments but also in his dedication to mentoring the next generation and advancing the field as a whole.
About Dr. Rob Polzer
Throughout his tenure, Dr. Polzer's visionary leadership has been instrumental in propelling Zoetis' innovative pipeline forward and reinforcing the company's position as the world leader in animal health. Dr. Polzer championed scientific rigor, continuous innovation and collaboration, inspiring teams to set new standards for research and development. His commitment to excellence has fueled the discovery of transformative therapies, vaccines, and digital solutions that are shaping the future of veterinary medicine.
Under Dr. Polzer's leadership, Zoetis has launched several blockbuster products in new therapeutic areas and built entirely new markets to address unmet medical needs, transforming the standard of care in animal health. Dr. Polzer led the team in launching monoclonal antibody therapies and a growing portfolio of companion animal parasiticides. He has also advanced livestock disease prevention, fostering innovation to address emerging infectious diseases, and has been instrumental in championing AI to accelerate drug discovery.
Dr. Polzer joined Zoetis in 2015 as the Head of Global Therapeutics where he led research and development activities to discover and register innovative solutions, before taking on his current role in 2021. Prior to joining Zoetis, Dr. Polzer spent over 20 years in human health with Pfizer in drug metabolism research with roles of increasing organizational impact including global leadership of Pharmacokinetics, Dynamics and Metabolism.
About Zoetis
As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com .
