Zentek Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Zentek Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) (TSXV: ZEN) ("Zentek" or the "Company"), an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company, announces the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 25, 2025. At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the management information circular (the "Management Information Circular") dated August 15, 2025 and the supplement to the Management Information Circular (the "Supplement") dated September 10, 2025. The Management Information Circular and Supplement are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, based on proxies received, shareholders approved and elected all of the board of director nominees listed in the Supplement. Results of the votes were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Eric Wallman 19,097,684
97.157%		 558,770
2.843%
John Snisarenko 19,109,789
97.219%		 546,665
2.781%
Matt Fontes 14,252,403
72.507%		 5,404,051
27.493%
Pete Gettinby 14,672,863
74.647%		 4,983,591
25.353%

 

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, based on proxies received, shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, BDO Canada LLP. The results of the votes were as follows:

Item Votes For Votes Withheld
Appointment of BDO Canada LLP 
as auditors of the Company		 19,095,753
97.147%		 560,701
2.853%

 

Other Item of Business

At the Meeting, based on proxies received and votes calculated by ballot, shareholders approved and confirmed the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan. The results of the votes were as follows:

Item Votes For Votes Against
Approval and Confirmation of Omnibus 
Long-Term Incentive Plan		 17,181,488
87.409%		 2,474,966
12.591%

 

Following the Meeting, the board of directors appointed John Snisarenko as its new Chair.

Eric Wallman, previous Board Chair, commented: "With our CEO transition well underway, I felt this was also the right time for a new perspective in the Chair position. John's extensive experience in commercialization and board leadership brings tremendous value for Zentek as we move into this next stage of our growth. I look forward to serving the Company and it shareholders by continuing to act as Board Secretary and Chair of the Audit and Governance Committees."

John Snisarenko, newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "I am honoured to assume the role of Board Chair at this pivotal time for Zentek. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to collaboratively advance the Company's growth ambitions to unlock value for shareholders."

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD™ is shown to have enhanced viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

Zentek has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

For further information:
investorrelations@zentek.com

Ryan Shacklock
Tel: (306) 270-9610
Email: rshacklock@zentek.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268030

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zentek Ltd.TSXV:ZEN
ZEN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Zentek Ltd.

Zentek Ltd.

Zentek Ltd is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment.?It is focused on commercializing ZENGuard, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19,?and the potential to use?similar?compounds?as pharmaceutical products?against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

ZEN Graphene Solutions and TreborRx Announce Nitrile Glove Agreement and Provide Health Canada Update

Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTC Pink: ZENYF) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following related to its proprietary, graphene-based coating that is 99.9% effective against aerobic bacteria (gram-positive and gram-negative), fungi and viruses, including COVID-19:

  • On January 16th, 2021, ZEN reached an agreement with TreborRx (Trebor) for application of its coating on nitrile gloves sourced or produced by Trebor
  • ZEN will provide Trebor with a distribution agreement for Canada, the USA and Mexico (Territory)
  • Trebor agrees to use the coating on all gloves sold and will pay ZEN a royalty per glove coated, with a minimum first year guarantee of 100 million gloves
  • Trebor surgical masks without our coating have received Health Canada (HC) approval as a level 1 medical device in line with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards, and expect HC approval for level 2 and 3 shortly

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO, commented, "We are very excited to build upon our initial partnership agreement with the team at TreborRx by extending the benefits of our coating to the nitrile glove market. This is a tremendous opportunity for both our companies and demonstrates the strength of our relationship and mutual pursuit of creating value and protecting our front-line workers. Additionally, we are pleased that both companies continue to make progress toward getting Health Canada approval and bringing PPE treated with our biocidal coating to market."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZEN Graphene Solutions Provides Update on Graphene-Based Coating and Filtration Flow Rates

Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTC Pink: ZENYF) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following related to its proprietary, graphene-based coating that is 99.9% effective against aerobic bacteria (gram-positive and gram-negative), fungal and viral activity, including COVID-19:

  • Confirmation from a major Canadian Certification company that filter material flow rates and pressure drop were not affected by the application of the coating
  • Confirmation from The BIG-nano Corporation (BIG-nano) that treated mask material achieved excellent dispersion and coverage, and the coating did not block fiber pores
  • Both findings help validate that ZEN's coating does not inhibit breathability in polypropylene mask material or flow rates in air filtration media

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO, commented: "Demonstrating that the application of our coating on both filtration and mask materials does not negatively affect the air flow or breathability is another meaningful step towards realizing the full potential of our novel graphene-based solutions. We believe the personal protective equipment (PPE) and air filtration markets have enormous potential for our company as we develop vital tools in our collective fight against pathogens, like SARS-CoV-2."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Stock Options

Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTC Pink: ZENYF) ("ZEN" or the "Company") announces stock option grants for its directors, officers, employees and consultants. These options are exercisable for an aggregate of 1,425,000 common shares at an exercise price of $3.32 per common share for a period of three to five years from the date of the grant. Directors and officers of the company were granted 1,300,000 options which will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant. The remaining 125,000 options issued to employees and consultants will vest as to one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant and one-third on the second anniversary of the date of grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZEN Graphene Solutions Provides Update on Cytotoxicity Testing of Graphene-Based Compound and Effectiveness of Graphene-Based Coating

Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZEN) (OTC: ZENYF) is pleased to announce the following:

  • Preliminary cytotoxicity results of its graphene-based antibiotic, antiviral and antifungal compound show no apparent negative impacts in animals dosed with a concentration many thousands of times higher than that found to be effective in testing recently completed at Mount Sinai hospital. Phase 2 testing results expected in late-January
  • At 108 days, testing results of polypropylene mask material treated with ZEN's coating demonstrated 98% effectivity against COVID-19
  • ZEN's Graphene-based coating achieved greater than 99% efficacy against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria at McMaster University
  • A new test program at Mount Sinai with Dr. Tony Mazzulli will focus on the efficacy of ZEN's graphene-based compound on multi-drug resistant organisms

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO, commented: "We continue to receive extremely encouraging results related to our graphene-based biocidal solutions. The most significant of these being that preliminary cytotoxicity results for ZEN's potential antibiotic, antiviral, and antifungal compound suggest that it could be a potential medical breakthrough treatment for human-contracted pathogens. Additionally, the most recent results confirm that our graphene-based coating applied to mask material remains highly effective against COVID-19 after more than three months. Consistent with our recently announced graphene-based compound for treating human-contracted pathogens, we have also confirmed that it is greater than 99% effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. This demonstrates that our coating on masks and other personal protective equipment has potential broad biocidal properties and applications that we believe will go far beyond protection against COVID-19."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZEN Graphene Solutions Develops Novel Graphene-Based Potential Treatment for Bacterial and Viral Infections in Humans

Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTC Pink: ZENYF) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has developed a potential graphene-based antibiotic, antiviral and antifungal compound. Recently received testing results from the University Health NetworkMount Sinai Hospital Department of Microbiology in Toronto indicate that this patent pending formulation could be a medical breakthrough in the treatment of numerous human-contracted pathogens including, upper and lower respiratory tract infections - where COVID-19 is a major contributor - as well as drug resistant organisms. Testing was conducted by Dr. Tony Mazzulli, MD, FRCPC, FACP, Microbiologist-in-Chief & Infectious Disease Specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Mazzulli is also a Professor at the Departments of Laboratory Medicine & Pathobiology and Medicine at the University of Toronto.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Related News

graphite investing

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

copper investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News