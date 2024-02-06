Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Zeni Resources logo

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia


Zeni Resources (TSXV:ZENI) focuses on producing critical minerals and metals with plans to develop projects that generate cash flows and aspires to be a dividend-paying company. The flagship Grand Samsara project is an ultra-high-grade surface silica mine in Mongolia.

The global silica market is expected to grow by approximately 9 percent annually to reach about $12 billion by 2029 underpinned by new technologies such as cloud, 5G and EVs. Zeni Resources is well-positioned to help address this demand with a project boasting high-grade silica at the surface.

The Grand Samsara Project

The Grand Samsara project has multiple quartz veins of significant thickness and length. The quartz veins have favorable geological features associated with Paleozoic sediments. Grand Samsara is on track to begin production within the next six to eight months. Zeni is aiming to submit a mining license by March 2024 and receive approval by April/May 2024. Following that, it is targeting to start production in August/September 2024.

Company Highlights

  • Newly listed on the TSXV exchange, Zeni Resources is focused on developing an ultra-high-grade surface silica mine in Mongolia.
  • The company’s flagship Grand Samsara project is a high-grade silica property in Mongolia that has near-term production potential (less than a year).
  • The project jurisdiction in Mongolia has several benefits including excellent infrastructure (power, roads), proximity to major demand markets (China, Japan, South Korea), and supportive regulation with a fast permitting process.
  • The Grand Samsara project boasts of high-grade silica at the surface. There are 21 veins visible on the surface, of which six veins have been trenched and assayed. Silica grades recovered so far have been exceptional with a mean grade of 98.5 percent.
  • High-grade silica is exceedingly rare and is essential for the production of pure silicon that has several critical applications including for making semiconductor chips. Zeni Resources, with ownership of a high-grade silica mine, is well-positioned for long-term success.
  • High-grade silica with at least 98 percent purity can be sold as is without further processing. This saves capital costs and is a big competitive advantage for Zeni.

This Zeni Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Zeni Resources (TSXV:ZENI) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:zenicleantech investingCleantech Investing
ZENI:CA
Zeni Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Zeni Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Zeni Resources

Zeni Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – December 2023 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the December 2023 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
green globe in grass with recycling symbols

Waste Conversion in the Circular Economy

The world currently produces roughly 2.12 billion metric tons of waste per year. The World Bank estimates that by 2050, this number will increase to 3.4 billion. Traditional waste management is buckling under the strain of such immense production.

The rapidly growing circular economy can help alleviate this burden, putting the world on a path towards sustainability and carbon neutrality. Waste conversion is a cornerstone of this emerging economic trend.

Understanding the role of waste conversion technology in circular industries and the potential revenue opportunities for companies leveraging these innovations is crucial for anyone pursuing sustainable investing.

Keep reading...Show less
processing of solid waste

Making a Business Case for the Most Promising Waste Conversion Technologies

Many discussions about sustainability focus solely on carbon emissions — but that's only a piece of the puzzle. If the world is to transition to a greener, more sustainable future, we also need to deal with over 2.1 billion tons of waste per year.

To that end, innovations in waste conversion technology are a compelling way forward.

Emerging waste conversion technologies have not only enhanced the business case for sustainable waste management but are also paving the way for meaningful revenue opportunities, contributing to waste reduction, and supporting the circular economy. Understanding these technologies and their business value is, therefore, an important first step toward sustainable investing.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of the strategy and key targets for 1H 2024 as the Company advances the development of its Stage One Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project) in Southwest WA, towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction during 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeni Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Zeni Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Rich Munson to Board of Directors and Grants Options

Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Rich Munson to Board of Directors and Grants Options

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

Lithium Investing

Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina

Copper Investing

True North Copper Reports Wallace North Maiden Ore Reserve

Graphite Investing

Lincoln Accelerates Feasibility Study for Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, SA

×