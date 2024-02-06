- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia
Zeni Resources (TSXV:ZENI) focuses on producing critical minerals and metals with plans to develop projects that generate cash flows and aspires to be a dividend-paying company. The flagship Grand Samsara project is an ultra-high-grade surface silica mine in Mongolia.
The global silica market is expected to grow by approximately 9 percent annually to reach about $12 billion by 2029 underpinned by new technologies such as cloud, 5G and EVs. Zeni Resources is well-positioned to help address this demand with a project boasting high-grade silica at the surface.
The Grand Samsara project has multiple quartz veins of significant thickness and length. The quartz veins have favorable geological features associated with Paleozoic sediments. Grand Samsara is on track to begin production within the next six to eight months. Zeni is aiming to submit a mining license by March 2024 and receive approval by April/May 2024. Following that, it is targeting to start production in August/September 2024.
Company Highlights
- Newly listed on the TSXV exchange, Zeni Resources is focused on developing an ultra-high-grade surface silica mine in Mongolia.
- The company’s flagship Grand Samsara project is a high-grade silica property in Mongolia that has near-term production potential (less than a year).
- The project jurisdiction in Mongolia has several benefits including excellent infrastructure (power, roads), proximity to major demand markets (China, Japan, South Korea), and supportive regulation with a fast permitting process.
- The Grand Samsara project boasts of high-grade silica at the surface. There are 21 veins visible on the surface, of which six veins have been trenched and assayed. Silica grades recovered so far have been exceptional with a mean grade of 98.5 percent.
- High-grade silica is exceedingly rare and is essential for the production of pure silicon that has several critical applications including for making semiconductor chips. Zeni Resources, with ownership of a high-grade silica mine, is well-positioned for long-term success.
- High-grade silica with at least 98 percent purity can be sold as is without further processing. This saves capital costs and is a big competitive advantage for Zeni.
Overview
Zeni Resources (TSXV:ZENI) is aiming to become a mid-tier miner focused on the production of critical minerals and metals. The company plans to develop projects that generate cash flows and aspires to be a dividend-paying company.
The company’s flagship project is an ultra-high-grade surface silica mine located in Mongolia and offers near-term production potential (less than 12 months).
Mongolia as a jurisdiction has several benefits. First, the mining sector contributes around 25 percent of the country’s GDP and accounts for 84 percent of the exports. These numbers highlight the importance of the role played by Mongolia’s mining industry in the country’s economy. Second, Mongolia’s proximity to major demand sources such as China, Japan and Korea, provide its resource sector a lucrative end market for critical minerals. Third is the availability of quality infrastructure in terms of transportation and electricity, which are essential for the development of mining activity. Fourth, the Mongolian government’s commitment to mining sector reforms has resulted in a relatively quick permitting process, which helps in fast-tracking the projects. Lastly, there are several leading mining companies operational in the country, such as Rio Tinto, that provide comfort for newly established companies.
Zeni is focused on its silica project. While silica or silicon dioxide is available abundantly, high-grade silica is very rare. It is processed into pure silicon which has several applications. Silicon is a key ingredient required to make semiconductor chips that are the backbone of everything from computers to smartphones, and has diverse applications ranging from military to healthcare. Moreover, silicon is the key input for fiber optic cables and solar panels, and is critical for EV applications.
Silicon is the primary ingredient in semiconductor chips, which power everything from computers and smartphones to military and healthcare systems.
The investment in silica projects is lucrative from both demand and supply perspectives. The global silica market is expected to grow by approximately 9 percent annually to reach about $12 billion by 2029. The strong demand is underpinned by new technologies such as cloud, 5G and EVs. It is estimated that a single EV car will require around 2,000 chips. As such, it is a key input for various chipmakers. The European Union has declared silicon a critical raw material as a wide range of modern industrial and consumer products depend on it. This should further increase interest in companies that already own silica assets.
On the other hand, the supply dynamics are also favorable. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several production cuts in China, the world’s biggest producer. Moreover, global supply chain constraints resulting from sanctions around labor concerns in China and Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, have limited access to previous leading producers. As a result, many major firms have seen production losses due to supply shortages and consumers are faced with high prices for end products.
Against this backdrop, Zeni Resources is well-positioned with a high-grade silica project that is ready to start production in less than a year. The company has the competitive advantage of high-purity silica that can be sold as is with little to no processing, saving significant capital costs. This, coupled with pre-negotiated offtake agreements could lay the pathway for Zeni to become cash flow positive right from the start of production.
Key Project
The Grand Samsara Project
The Grand Samsara Project is the company’s flagship project. It is a high-grade silica property located in Mongolia. The project holds the potential to start production in less than a year.
The project benefits from several strategic advantages. It has access to excellent infrastructure, such as roads and electricity. Highways and railroads are available within 80 kilometers of the project location. Its proximity to major markets, such as China, Japan and Korea, offers a significant market advantage. Lastly, the project is an open pit, which means huge potential for low-cost production.
Grand Samsara comprises high-grade silica resources at the surface level. There are 21 veins visible on the surface, of which six veins have been trenched and assayed. The silica grades recovered so far are exceptionally high-grade, with some grades having more than 99 percent purity and an overall mean of 98.5 percent.
The project has multiple quartz veins of significant thickness and length. The quartz veins have favorable geological features associated with Paleozoic sediments. Grand Samsara is on track to begin production within the next six to eight months. Zeni is aiming to submit a mining license by March 2024 and receive approval by April/May 2024. Following that, it is targeting to start production in August/September 2024.
Zeni is already negotiating offtake agreements, and given the company will not need to put in any capital upfront for the processing of silica, we could see it being cash flow positive right from the start. This will attract investors particularly as Zeni could grow organically using internal cash flow without much dilution or debt burden.
Management Team
Antonios Maragakis – CEO
Antonios Maragakis has a long track record in the mining sector and has served in various roles at Barrick, Freeport and Eldorado. He has contributed to developing junior mining companies resulting in strong shareholder returns.
Kim Kirkland - COO
Kim Kirkland is a well-experienced production geologist and has worked with several leading companies in the mining sector, including Barrick, Rio Tinto, MMG, AMEC and others.
Branimir Romic – CFO
Branimir Romic has rich experience in the finance domain and has served leading mining companies both in finance and contractual dealings.
Ioannis Tsitos – Executive Chairman
Ioannis Tsitos is an experienced geoscientist with over 30 years of experience and has served in senior leadership roles at BHP, Billiton and several junior mining companies. During his tenure, he has negotiated over 50 mining transactions and has been part of two major global discoveries.
Ariun Ganbaatar – Country Director
Ariun Ganbaatar has more than 15 years of experience developing public and private companies in Mongolia.
Bold Batsukh – Director
Bold Batsukh has worked with both Canadian and Mongolian companies. He has worked as the CEO of a Mongolian merchant bank and has experience dealing with Mongolian government agencies.
Vivian Katsuris – Director
Vivian Katsuris has over two decades of capital market experience and has served in senior management roles at various Canadian companies.
Harry Katevatis – Director
Harry Katevatis has a rich experience spanning over four decades as a senior executive with publicly listed companies. He has served as a director on the boards of several public companies and was among the first power brokers at Canaccord.
Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Carbonxt Group Limited – December 2023 Quarterly Update
Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the December 2023 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.
Highlights
- Construction of the flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA continues to progress well, with the focus now turning to commissioning activities and near-term sales.
- Customer receipts for the quarter were A$3.3m – a decrease of 28% on the prior quarter predominantly due to a timing difference in orders from our largest Pellet Customer which resulted in a material cash inflow from deferred sales during the September quarter; taking into account timing differences, operating cash receipts during the December quarter are consistent on an annualised basis.
- Sales revenue for Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) increased 28% from a year ago which reflected the increase in prices for our products, as well as a slightly different mix of customers from a year ago. Compared to the prior quarter, PAC unit sales decreased by 19% as we entered a lower seasonal demand period.
- Several existing relationships extended their PAC contracts with higher pricing across the power generation, water filtration and industrial applications. One PAC contract has been increased by over $1.5m per annum.
- Sales of Activated Carbon Pellets (ACP) were down by 58% on the prior quarter, as the sales to our largest pellet customer were impacted by outages at that customer’s facility. We reduced our manufacturing shifts accordingly at Arden Hills to reduce operating costs. Production performance for our other major ACP customer was at a record low manufacturing cost.
- Successful completion of a $0.6m placement to sophisticated and professional investors; accompanying 1:9 rights issue at $0.06 was oversubscribed and settled in January, raising the full allotment of $1.84m.
- Commissioning of the flagship Kentucky plant is underway to test plant performance, with significant production ramp up to occur next quarter.
Carbonxt is a cleantech company that develops and manufactures environmental technologies to maintain compliance with air and water emission requirements and to remove harmful pollutants. The Company’s primary operations are in the US and include a significant R&D focus as well as manufacturing plants for activated carbon pellets and powder activated carbon. Carbonxt continues to expand its pellet product portfolio to address numerous industrial applications.
Overview
- Customer receipts were $3.3m, a decrease of 28% compared with the prior quarter receipts and down 16% from the same quarter a year ago. As noted above, the timing of orders from our largest customer, which resulted in a large inflow of deferred receipts during the September quarter, drove this quarter-on-quarter movement and the December quarter results are consistent on an annualised basis.
- Activated Carbon Pellet (ACP) primary sales during this period were to the group’s two main customers. Inventory that was produced in previous quarters was depleted significantly as an initiative to build lower cost of production products and improve the balance sheet. This process has continued into the current March quarter as the recommencement of operations at our largest pellet customer has seen our balance sheet inventory reduced to an immaterial level.
- Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) revenue was reduced from the prior quarter in line with typical seasonal operating patterns. The mix of customers is changing with increasingly less emphasis on power generation facilities in this segment. Reflecting stronger market conditions for PAC products, Carbonxt negotiated several contract extensions at higher pricing during the quarter, including an increase for one customer of $1.5m per annum.
Revenue and Operating Cash Flow
As noted above, revenue from the quarter was impacted by the operations of the Company’s largest pellet customer. Underlying cash flow from operations was a loss of $0.3m, which reflects a higher gross margin than prior quarters as ongoing operating costs have been reduced, product pricing increased across the portfolio and inventory levels reduced.
Payments to Related Parties
Included within staff costs (item 1.2 (e) of Cash Flow from Operating Activities in the Appendix 4C) are payments to the Directors. The addition of two new directors has seen the total amount of this item increase. The rates of payment to the continuing directors are unchanged from the remuneration as set out in the last Annual Report.
Investments
The new Activated Carbon facility in Kentucky continues to progress well, with the delivery of all major construction equipment now completed. Activities have now turned to completing all commissioning activities, as well as business commencement tasks including key staff hires and sales.
On the latter, initial discussions with industrial pellet customers have progressed well and we are encouraged by the reception to date, with both prices and volumes in line with our expectations.
Corporate Activities
During the quarter a capital raising was initiated, with a Placement of $0.6m (10,000,000 shares at $0.06 per share) was completed in December. The Placement was accompanied by a fully underwritten 1:9 rights issue at $0.06 to raise up to $1.84m. The rights issue was oversubscribed and settled post quarter-end in January 2024, raising the full allotment.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier completed the acquisition of Waroona Energy Inc. (Waroona) to create a large-scale Australian renewable energy company.
- Frontier now can access two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW to the grid via the electricity terminal located less than 1km from the Project, and holds 868ha of freehold land ideal for renewable energy opportunities
- 147 million Frontier shares issued to Waroona shareholders
- Key changes in government policies enhance investment case for solar / battery
- Energy Policy WA’s Coordinator of Energy adopted a 4-hour battery as the reference technology for Benchmark Reserve Capacity (BRCP)
- Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) for an 80MW 4-hour battery are forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/27 (excluding RCPs from solar)
- The Company progressed its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a 120MWdc Solar Facility (Stage One) due for completion in early 2024, and included an 80MW battery
- Integrating battery enhances the Project’s returns (compared to solar alone) through increased revenue from RCP, shifting of energy sales from the midday low to early evening peak prices, and reducing curtailment
- WA’s electricity grid constraints highlighted by Independent Assessment of the South West Interconnected System (SWIS)
- Independent consultant ResourcesWA completed a review of the SWIS
- The Report concluded “there are no other opportunities that exist on the SWIS for the development of a connected generator to the scale of the Project in the short or medium term”.
- Dec quarter electricity prices increased ~15% YoY driven by higher peak prices
- 2023 year average was $87/MWh, up 32% YoY – with solar period prices at $68/MWh (up 19% YoY) and peak period prices $143/MWh (up 47% YoY)
- Frontier continued to advance its dual fuel green hydrogen peaking power plant Study due in 2Q2024
- Following discussions with suppliers, the Company is also assessing a leasing option which could minimise upfront capital costs
- In addition, Frontier Energy and the City of Perth plan to develop WA’s first publicly available green hydrogen refuelling station in West Perth
- Management team restructured to deliver project execution
- Adam Kiley, experienced equity and debt capital markets executive, appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
- Warren King, experienced project development and construction engineer, appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)
- As at 31 December 2023, Frontier had cash of $11.6m (unaudited)
- Cash outflows in the quarter included land acquisition cost of ~$4.4m
Completion of Waroona Energy Inc acquisition creates WA’s largest renewable energy development company
The acquisition of Waroona was completed with Waroona shareholders voting overwhelming in favour of the Transaction. 147m Frontier shares have been issued to Waroona shareholders.
Frontier can access two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW renewable energy to the grid, with the Landwehr Terminal located less than 1km from the Project; and a freehold landholding of 868ha ideal for solar, hydrogen and other renewable energy opportunities. Solar development approvals are already in place for 355MW, ranking the Project as one of Australia’s largest solar farms once developed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Waste Conversion in the Circular Economy
The world currently produces roughly 2.12 billion metric tons of waste per year. The World Bank estimates that by 2050, this number will increase to 3.4 billion. Traditional waste management is buckling under the strain of such immense production.
The rapidly growing circular economy can help alleviate this burden, putting the world on a path towards sustainability and carbon neutrality. Waste conversion is a cornerstone of this emerging economic trend.
Understanding the role of waste conversion technology in circular industries and the potential revenue opportunities for companies leveraging these innovations is crucial for anyone pursuing sustainable investing.
Circling back on sustainability
The concept of a circular economy was first proposed during the 1970s by Dr. Walter Stahel. An architect and graduate of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich, Stahel recognized that traditional methods of production were ultimately infeasible. He proposed that companies should extend product life and that this was a natural starting point for a transition towards a more sustainable alternative.
Stahel further refined his ideas in his 1982 paper, "The Product-life Factor," where he also coined the term "closed loop economy." Since then, he has been an unfailing advocate of circularity.
"Cycles, such as of water and nutrients, abound in nature — discards become resources for others," writes Stahel in a 2016 article. "Yet humans continue to make, use, dispose … a 'circular economy' would turn goods that are at the end of their service life into resources for others, closing loops in industrial ecosystems and minimizing waste."
"It would change economic logic because it replaces production with sufficiency," he continues. "Re-use what you can, recycle what cannot be reused, repair what is broken, remanufacture what cannot be repaired. A study of seven European nations found that a shift to a circular economy would reduce each nation's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70 percent and grow its workforce by about 4 percent."
A circular economy shifts global supply chains to be more akin to natural processes. Rather than being discarded when they're no longer usable, products are either restored to working order or broken down into raw materials. The Ellen Macarthur Foundation sees the circular economy as a solution to climate change and other global challenges by “decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources," thereby reducing both waste and pollution while also regenerating nature.
To be blunt, there can be no net zero without a circular economy. Even the most sustainable supply chain will inevitably produce some waste. And certain processes — such as the burning of natural gas to generate energy — will never be fully waste free.
Besides its environmental implications, the circular economy is also immensely beneficial from a purely economic standpoint. The European Parliament maintains the circular economy could not only reduce overhead and strengthen supply chains but also foster competitiveness, stimulate the job market and save consumers money.The World Economic Forum has pegged the potential value of the circular economy at an estimated $4.5 trillion. But how does waste conversion factor in?
Waste conversion key to circular economy
The concept of a closed-loop system is foundational to the circular economy. Such a system cannot be achieved solely by reducing waste. Even natural processes produce waste, after all — the difference is that in nature, that waste is eventually converted back into something usable.
Similarly, waste conversion technology is essential to the circular supply chain, providing a far more effective means of managing and mitigating waste compared to standard recycling. The petrochemical sector — among the first to embrace waste conversion — has long recognized this. Virtually every major chemical company has either established a strategic partnership with a waste conversion company or begun developing its own in-house technology, according to a 2022 report by the American Chemical Society.
There are multiple advantages to doing so. First, by feeding waste back into the supply chain, a business considerably reduces its carbon footprint. This makes waste conversion invaluable to any carbon offsetting or reduction strategy.
Waste conversion can also considerably reduce operational overhead, replacing costly resources with more cost-effective repurposed materials. Any waste products a company cannot use may be sold to a waste conversion specialist and converted into materials that might be leveraged elsewhere.
These benefits are not exclusive to the chemical industry. They apply to nearly every company involved in production, manufacturing or energy generation. Even mining companies can repurpose the waste generated from resource production, potentially improving their output in the process.
Building businesses from waste
A successful company that provides waste conversion services and solutions will typically leverage one of the following business models.
The first option is processing waste products from client organizations. A business might pay a fee to have the waste conversion company collect and process their waste products. At that point, the company could either deliver the converted materials back to the client or sell them.
Alternatively, the waste conversion company might provide clients with the necessary technology and expertise to manage their own waste conversion. This is Omni Conversion Technologies' business model. Based in Canada, the company offers its Omni200 waste management system to everything from municipalities to manufacturers and renovation companies across the globe.
Another option for waste conversion companies is to either acquire waste products from other organizations or mine them from waste disposal sites. At that point, and through innovative technologies, the company can then transform waste into a range of valuable products.
Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions, for instance, uses its disruptive, patent-pending Advanced Thermolysis System to transform municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas, oils and bunker-grade diesel.
In lieu of products, some waste conversion companies might opt to directly generate energy. This is the approach adopted by BC-based Covanta, which diverts municipal waste from landfills to produce electricity for both homes and businesses. According to Covanta, its waste-to-energy facilities currently power roughly one million homes.
Investor takeaway
The circular economy and waste conversion technologies are interconnected — and both are necessary for sustainability. While there are several potential business models a waste conversion company might adopt, they ultimately boil down to the same core idea: waste in, resource out.
Making a Business Case for the Most Promising Waste Conversion Technologies
Many discussions about sustainability focus solely on carbon emissions — but that's only a piece of the puzzle. If the world is to transition to a greener, more sustainable future, we also need to deal with over 2.1 billion tons of waste per year.
To that end, innovations in waste conversion technology are a compelling way forward.
Emerging waste conversion technologies have not only enhanced the business case for sustainable waste management but are also paving the way for meaningful revenue opportunities, contributing to waste reduction, and supporting the circular economy. Understanding these technologies and their business value is, therefore, an important first step toward sustainable investing.
Turning trash into treasure
Our society produces a great deal of waste. Despite ongoing sustainability initiatives, most of it ends up rotting in a landfill or polluting the atmosphere. Data from the World Bank indicates at least 33 percent of the solid waste generated each year is buried in a landfill and only 8 percent of landfills dispose of waste in an environmentally sustainable manner.
The rest bury or dispose of trash in a way that may contaminate groundwater, create air pollution, adversely affect wildlife, and even impact human health. Liquid waste is even more challenging, requiring infrastructure and expertise that many businesses lack. And with waste production slated to reach 3.4 billion tons by 2050, not only is the world running out of time; it’s also almost maxed out of space to bury all its waste. India alone generates at least 53 million tons of waste annually and some 3,159 ‘waste mountains’ exist across the country, according to a 2020 report by the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.
In October 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the government’s plan to install waste-processing facilities in cities across the country, outlined under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) strategy.
Recognizing the looming waste management crisis, forward-thinking businesses have started to explore waste conversion as an alternative to disposal.
Companies within the petrochemical industry represent some of the earliest adopters in waste conversion, either establishing strategic partnerships with waste conversion experts or developing their internal processes.
Waste conversion allows a business to not only reduce its carbon footprint and qualify for sustainability benefits but also reduce its overhead. Converted waste products can be fed back into the supply chain and used in either manufacturing or energy generation.
Waste conversion also has the potential to reduce global reliance on dubious suppliers for materials such as rare earths. Rather than sourcing from companies and countries with questionable environmental practices, we can acquire raw materials directly from landfills. Landfill mining, as it's known, is immensely beneficial to the environment — for instance, one project in Spain returned a hillside dumping ground to its natural state.
How does waste conversion work?
Incineration represents one of humanity's earliest waste management techniques, combusting waste products to reduce volume and destroy hazardous materials. But incineration, by itself, poses problems and contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.
Although burning waste is a crude and imperfect process, it's also at the core of at least one early innovation in waste conversion. Waste-to-energy plants use the heat generated from burning solid waste to produce steam, which is then used to power a generator via a turbine.
This use case barely scratches the surface of waste conversion's potential applications, nor does it convey the variety of technologies that have emerged in recent years. Below, you'll find descriptions and examples of each. Note that these technologies need not operate separately from one another — many of them are complementary.
Thermolysis
Thermolytic technologies convert waste products through a combination of pyrolysis and various refinement processes such as steam, pressure or catalytic treatment. The core concept underlying thermolysis involves something known as a decomposition point. Essentially, this is the temperature threshold at which a substance undergoes molecular changes rather than simply melting or burning.
Bringing a substance to this point typically requires pyrolysis, which is essentially the application of extreme heat in an oxygen-deprived environment. As one might expect, this can prove quite complex, requiring specialized technology, such as vacuum pumps, along with a means of managing undesirable outputs such as dioxins or furans.
How a waste conversion company addresses these challenges is a competitive differentiator.
Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS), for instance, has developed a disruptive Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) that blends indirect heat, direct heat, steam and medium pyrolysis. The company asserts that this ensures complete penetration of constituent molecules and full separation of carbon-based feedstock. The use of steam also considerably reduces the risk of fire and eliminates the need for vacuum pumps. Through this patent-pending ATS technology, EWS is able to process various feedstock, including municipal solid waste, plastics and tires, and convert them into value-added products such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, synthetic gas and bio-oil.
Gasification
Gasification has a great deal in common with thermolysis and even incorporates similar processes. Where the two differ is that gasification typically collects the gases produced during pyrolysis. Collectively referred to as synthetic gas or syngas, it is typically highly reactive, making it well-suited for energy generation.
While most gasification leverages low-temperature pyrolysis, plasma arc gasification subjects waste products to extremely high temperatures via a plasma torch. In addition to syngas, this process also generates a secondary gas that can be used in construction projects.
Nexterra is a global leader in gasification, with a particular focus on community-scale systems. The company's core technology is a low-emission, fixed-bed updraft system that considerably streamlines the gasification process. In addition to a gasifier, the system includes short-term fuel storage, automatic ash removal and direct-to-oxidizer syngas production.
EWS is also able to configure its ATS technology to do gasification without significant modifications.
Anaerobic digestion
Anaerobic digestion leverages natural decomposition to produce biogas, which can be used for energy generation, heat generation and fuel. Organic material is first placed in a sealed reactor, which is then drained of oxygen. This process also creates a solid substance that can be used for animal bedding, as a fertilizer or as a building material.
Anaergia not only applies anaerobic digestion to both municipal solid waste and agricultural waste but also wastewater. This allows it to generate clean, reliable and renewable biogas from multiple sources, ensuring consistent production. The company also asserts that its patented technologies allow it to triple the capacity of existing systems.
Hydrothermal carbonization
Also known as wet pyrolysis, hydrothermal carbonization essentially applies thermal decomposition to waste products suspended in water. This results in a liquid known as hydrochar. In addition to being used as a replacement for both coal and fossil fuels, hydrochar can be used for soil enrichment.
HTCycle is a pioneer in hydrothermal carbonization technology, creating a first-of-its-kind technology that ingests both agricultural waste and sewage sludge to produce high-value fuels. The company's process also allows for nearly 100 percent phosphorus recovery.
Dendro liquid energy
As one of the most significant recent innovations in sustainable energy production, Dendro liquid energy converts both wet and dry waste at quadruple the efficiency of other waste-to-energy technologies. First developed in Germany, Dendro liquid energy produces almost zero emissions with a low operating cost. For all its perceived benefits, however, no known company to date has successfully commercialized this technology.
Investor takeaway
Investors and businesses alike are waking up to the fact there's considerable economic benefits in sustainability. Innovations in the waste conversion space, in particular, have the potential to generate incredible value — all while helping the world achieve a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of the strategy and key targets for 1H 2024 as the Company advances the development of its Stage One Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project) in Southwest WA, towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction during 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stage One of the Project will consist of a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery. A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is on track for February 2024
- The inclusion of a battery follows a major change in WA Government policy regarding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)1 that makes development of a BESS financially more attractive
- Energy Policy WA’s Coordinator of Energy has now adopted a 4-hour BESS as the reference technology for Benchmark Reserve Capacity (BRCP), a change from the current reference technology of an open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT)
- Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) for an 80MW 4-hour battery are forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/27 (excluding RCPs from solar)
- The Company selected this strategy following a detailed assessment of various value adding alternatives and facilities of various sizes. This analysis indicated this combination provided the strongest financial returns with the lowest capital commitment, whilst also offering a lower technical risk compared to alternatives
- Integrating battery capacity enhances the Project’s returns (compared to solar alone) through increased revenue from RCP, energy storage arbitrage (shifting of energy sales from the midday low to early evening peak prices) and reducing curtailment
- Frontier has commenced preliminary debt financing work. More information regarding this process will be released prior to the DFS
- Frontier continues to advance its dual fuel green hydrogen peaking power plant Study due for release in 2Q 2024
- Following discussions with suppliers the Company is also assessing a leasing option which could minimise upfront capital costs
- Frontier continues to assess additional opportunities to both produce and sell green hydrogen as part of its renewable energy strategy
- Frontier is fully funded through to Stage One FID with a cash balance of $12.3m2
CEO Adam Kiley commented: “Renewable energy is the most dynamic industry in Australia.
Both the Federal and State governments are continuously updating regulations and policies, while also providing new financial incentives for industry to align with these changes. These changes in policy aim to ensure Australia not only meets its decarbonisation targets, but also support growing electricity demand as the result of decarbonisation as part of this major energy transition.
In the last few months alone, the Federal Government has announced the $67 billion Capacity Investment Scheme3 (CIS). In WA, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) changed the technology for BRCP from a gas-fuelled peaking power plant to a 4-hour battery.
Frontier has and will continue to assess these ongoing changes by Government to ensure the Company is best positioned to leverage its strategy to enhance its returns for investors.
Batteries have always been considered by the Company, as it is logical to store solar energy generated during low priced periods (middle of the day) for dispatch during higher priced periods (early evening). Including this at the Project now makes financial sense, given changes to BRCP payments, whilst capital costs and efficiency of batteries have also improved significantly. Inclusion of a battery sees minimal delay in the release of our DFS, which will be announced in February.
The Company has also commenced implementation of its funding strategy, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Finally, while we were disappointed not to advance to the next stage of the Federal Government’s Hydrogen Headstart program, as we believe we have the potential to be a major green hydrogen project in Australia, given the existing infrastructure and industry surrounding the Project, we remain committed to this sector in the long term and will continue to assess future opportunities to add further renewable energy capability to the Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
