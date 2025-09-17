Zacatecas Silver Increase Private Placement to $3.75 Million

Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC,OTC:ZCTSF; OTC: ZCTSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase in its previously announces private placement financing from 41,666,666 units ("Units") to 62,500,000 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,750,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issue (the "Expiry Date"). The Company has the right to accelerate the Expiry Date if, at any time, the volume weighted average price of the Shares on the principal exchange or market on which the Shares trade is equal to or greater than $0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days ("20-Day Period"). In the event of acceleration, the Expiry Date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues the acceleration notice through a news release, provided that the acceleration notice is issued within 10 business days after the end of the particular 20-Day Period

The Company may pay finders a fee of cash and/or share purchase warrants. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period four months from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund a drilling campaign on the Zacatecas Silver Project, strategic initiatives and working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

The Company has two key projects. The Esperanza Gold Project in Morelos State, Mexico and the Zacatecas Silver Project in Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Esperanza is an advanced stage, attractive low-cost, low-capital-intensity and low-technical-risk growth project located in Morelos state, Mexico. Alamos has progressed the project through advanced engineering, including metallurgical work, while also focusing on stakeholder engagement, including building community relations. The Company announced a Mineral Resource Estimate at Esperanza consisting of a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 30.5 million tonnes at 0.97 g/t AuEq for 956 thousand ounces AuEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 8.7 million tonnes at 0.98 g/t AuEq for 277 thousand ounces AuEq (see news release dated November 16, 2022).

The Zacatecas Silver Project is located in Zacatecas state, Mexico, within the highly prospective Fresnillo silver belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The Company holds 7,826 hectares (19,338 acres) of ground that is highly prospective for low-sulphidation and intermediate-sulphidation silver base metal mineralization and potentially low-sulphidation gold-dominant mineralization. The Company announced a Mineral Resource Estimate at the Panuco Deposit consisting of 2.7 million tonnes at 187 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (171 g/t silver (Ag) and 0.17 g/t gold (Au)) for 16.4 million ounces AgEq (15 million ounces silver and 15,000 ounces gold) (see news release dated December 14, 2021).

The property is 25 kilometres (km) southeast of MAG Silver Corp.'s Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine. The Property shares common boundaries with Pan American Silver Corp. claims and El Orito, which is owned by Endeavour Silver.

On behalf of the Company
Eric Vanderleeuw
Chief Executive Officer and Director
(519) 729 2440

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on is Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Zacatecas Silver Corp.ZAC:CATSXV:ZACSilver Investing
ZAC:CA
The Conversation (0)

Zacatecas Silver Corp.

Zacatecas Silver Corp is engaged in the acquisition of silver properties. It owns a 100% interest in mineral concessions located on the Zacatecas Property. The Zacatecas Property is an exploration stage property comprised of 149 mining concessions totaling approximately 19,338 acres located in the Zacatecas, Veta Grande, Guadalupe, Pánuco, and Morelos municipalities in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Southern Silver Acquires Right to Purchase Key Mining Claim Contiguous to Its Cerro Las Minitas Property in Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Acquires Right to Purchase Key Mining Claim Contiguous to Its Cerro Las Minitas Property in Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") is pleased to report it has reached an agreement to acquire the Puro Corazon mining claim located contiguous to its 100%-owned Cerro Las Minitas project (see Figures 1 and 2 below) from an arms-length third-party.

The Puro Corazon mine, which is operated privately, is currently mining approximately sixty tonnes of ore per day and produces a silver-lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate. Southern Silver will be incorporating Puro Corazon into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project to unlock significant capital and operating synergies. Southern Silver intends to immediately commence a 12,000-meter infill drilling program at Puro Corazon and then in the first quarter of 2026, commence preparation of an updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Announces $4.0 Million Brokered LIFE Offering

Silver Dollar Announces $4.0 Million Brokered LIFE Offering

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $950,000 and a maximum of $4,000,000 from the sale of a minimum of 2,714,286 and a maximum of 11,428,571 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.35 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Description:

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF,FSE: X5L) has strengthened its position in the US critical minerals sector through a dual strategy that could reduce funding risk and enhance shareholder value, according to a market update from Peak Asset Management.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will the First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) CEO’s silver price prediction of over US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price has surged nearly 40 percent in the first eight months of 2025 to reach a 14 year high, breaking through the US$40 per ounce mark in early September. The white metal has rallied on growing economic uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.

Well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even further, hitting the US$100 mark or even reaching as high as US$130 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver and copper bars with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Carlton Precious Gains 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its August jobs numbers on Friday (September 5). The report indicates a loss of 66,000 jobs in the Canadian economy and an increase in the unemployment rate to 7.1 percent from the 6.9 percent recorded in July.

The losses were primarily felt in the professional, scientific and technical services sector with a decrease of 26,000 jobs, followed by losses of 23,000 jobs in the transportation and warehousing sector and 19,000 jobs in manufacturing.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are looking for price forecasts and asking, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Related News

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request