X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on June 30, 2022 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " Exchange "). X1 will trade under the stock ticker symbol "XONE".

"We could not be more proud of our organization in reaching this milestone of listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said X1 Chief Executive Officer Mark Elfenbein . "In addition to our existing assets, there is a great opportunity to acquire companies within the games and creator economy markets that we believe can benefit tremendously from being a part of the X1 ecosystem."

The Company has completed its initial public offering (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,111,669, consisting of the sale of 6,914,820 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.45 per Unit. The Offering was completed pursuant to a final prospectus dated May 19, 2022 (the " Prospectus "). Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable for 2 years to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of $0.70.

A cash commission of $140,854 was paid to the Company's agent, Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent ") as well as a corporate finance fee of $30,000, which was paid through the issuance of 66,667 Units, plus applicable taxes paid in cash. In addition, the Agent and its selling group members received 313,007 non-transferable agent's options to acquire up to 313,007 Common Shares at a price of $0.70 per Common Share until June 29, 2024.

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to further the Company's objectives as disclosed in the Prospectus, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About X1
The Company is an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information on the Company, visit www.X1Esports.com or email info@X1Esports.com.

Contact
Mark Elfenbein, CEO
Mark@X1Esports.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


"Bleach: Brave Souls" Official Website Updated with Over 135 Character Profiles

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will receive a massive update to the official English website on June 23rd .

The Bleach: Brave Souls official website has been updated with 135 character profiles. Now is a great time to check out the website, learn about your favorite characters, and dive into the world of Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4.

The update will add special character pages to introduce more information on the all-star cast of characters exclusively for English audiences.

There will be visual profiles and special move videos added for more than 135 characters including Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki. Don't miss out on this chance to meet the many characters from the world of Bleach.

Now is a great time to check out the official English website.

Bleach: Brave Souls Official Website:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

About Bleach: Brave Souls

The world of mega-hit manga and anime Bleach comes to life in this exciting 3D action game! Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe.

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

NetEase Announces New Independent Director and Changes in Composition of Board Committees

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Ms. Grace Hui Tang as a new independent director, effective as of July 1, 2022 . As a result of this appointment, the Company's board of directors will consist of six members, five of whom are independent and two of whom are female.

Ms. Tang will also serve as the chairperson of the audit, compensation and nominating committees of the board as well as a member of the board's environmental, social and governance committee. With these appointments and certain other changes to such committees which are effective as of July 1, 2022 , the committees will be comprised of the following independent directors:

2022 Golden Melody Festival Facilitates Music X Film X Gaming Talks

11 Artists & Bands Performed at SHOWCASE to Large Audiences

The series of Golden Melody Festival events executed by Taiwan Television Enterprise officially closed on June 26th . This year, exhibitions were curated around two themes: Music X Drama and Music X Games. Golden Melody Festival events included international conferences, workshops, business matchmaking events, a GMA SHOWCASE Concert, and a biz-matching program. The events attracted people across the music, film, and gaming industry. International speakers attended many of the events through video conferencing, sharing with their peers in Taiwan their practical experiences abroad and the industry landscape. OST Yeram LIM of South Korea's CJ ENM, CEO Mark Frieser of U.S.'s Sync Summit, and Chairman Gary Calamar of GO Music shared their experiences creating film scores. Garry Schyman an award-winning American composer, dissected the background of gaming music and gave students of the master workshop a professional critique of their work. Alongside many top professionals in Taiwan's film and gaming industry, Garry Schyman also explored his experiences and challenges when creating music and integrating scores with the film. Their discussions were invaluable to participants. A total of 259 businesses attended the 2022 GMA.

Alex Bentley buys $40k worth property in LootMogul Metaverse

Alex Bentley the famed American professional basketball player and metaverse enthusiast recently purchased $40k worth of property and digital assets inside LootMogul's metaverse.

LootMogul_Logo

LootMogul is an influencer-led sports metaverse gaming platform powered by exclusive properties (Lands, Stadium, Arenas, etc.), NFTs, and token rewards for the sports community.

RBC and Enthusiast Gaming team up to empower young Canadians to pursue their gaming passion

RBC Gaming Grant will provide mentorship to aspiring gaming professionals and award $75,000 in grants towards their careers

Today, RBC and Enthusiast Gaming announced a joint program to empower young Canadians in their pursuit of a career within the video gaming industry. The RBC Gaming Grant, will provide 150 young people access to mentorship in the gaming industry, and award 50 qualifying participants with grants of $1,500 each, to help them advance in their gaming careers. A select number of participants who progress through the program, will also have the unique opportunity to intern with Enthusiast Gaming or other leading companies within or associated with the gaming industry, in careers including: game development; marketing and promotions; and more.

