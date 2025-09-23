Walmart Deals, Delivered. Kick Off the Season with Early Savings, October 7-12. No Membership Required.

Holiday prep starts now with tens of thousands of savings across must-have categories. Walmart+ members get exclusive early access on Oct. 6, and shoppers can enjoy fast delivery and in-store convenience all week long.

Walmart is making holiday shopping easier, earlier and more accessible with its first deals event of the season: Walmart Deals , running Oct. 7 at 12 a.m. ET through Oct. 12 .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922873095/en/

Walmart Deals, running Oct. 7 at 12 a.m. ET through Oct. 12.

Walmart Deals, running Oct. 7 at 12 a.m. ET through Oct. 12.

For an entire week, shoppers can save across tens of thousands of items — online, in the Walmart app and in stores nationwide – giving families more flexibility to shop on their schedules and budgets. And with same-day delivery, early morning delivery starting at 6 a.m., and Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes, customers can get what they need, when they need it — making Walmart the easiest and most convenient place to save this season.

Walmart Deals are open to all customers — no membership required . Walmart+ members, however, enjoy a 5-hour head start beginning Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET , giving them first access to the season's hottest savings.

Designed for Customers

October has become a critical starting point for holiday prep, when families pick up everyday essentials, shop for décor and make small splurges that set the tone for the season. That's why the retailer has curated this event to give customers even more of what they need, want and love across the most shopped categories including toys, fashion, electronics, home, seasonal décor, food, beauty and more.

Shoppers will find tens of thousands of deals, with savings of up to 50%, across Walmart-exclusive items, special buys and top national and private brands, including:

Toys

Fashion

Electronics

Home

Seasonal Decor

Food

Beauty

Everyday Value That Lasts Beyond the Event

Customers don't have to wait for a Walmart Deals event to save — they can start saving today with more than 6,000 rollbacks across food, tech, fashion, beauty and more. From everyday essentials to trending must-haves, like the 2025 Top Toys List , these savings aren't just about one-time deals, but about helping families stretch their budgets further. Customers can also shop with ease using Sparky , Walmart's AI-powered shopping assistant to discover unique gift ideas, quickly comparing options and more.

Whether shopping online, in the Walmart app or in-store, customers can depend on Walmart to deliver outstanding value and effortless experiences — from early holiday prep to last-minute surprises. This year, Walmart is making it easier than ever for families to save more, shop smarter and stress less.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact: press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Wal-MartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the Tolling scheme proposed for the project in conjunction with Austral Gold (ASX: AGD) (“Tolling Partner” or “Toll Mill”) as announced in an ASX Release on 10 January 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release

Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep reading...Show less
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned.
Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage has continued throughout December and into January 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

- On Tuesday 14 January 2025, Horizon poured its first gold bar from Boorara under the Ore Sale Agreement with Paddington Mill.

- Horizon entered into an Ore Sale Agreement with Norton Gold Fields' Paddington Mill for 1.24Mt of Boorara ore for processing over 18 months.

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold.

- The first stockpile of approximately 56k wmt of Boorara ore has been hauled to Paddington over December 2024 and January 2025 for processing.

- Open pit mining is progressing safely however is running behind schedule, mainly due to lack of dust suppression via water trucks which were down for repairs and since then have been repaired and are operational.

As of 14 January 2025, the entire stockpile No.1 had been hauled to the Paddington Mill ROM. Prior to this date, and early in January 2025 Horizon achieved 50% of the delivery schedule and agreed the first invoice estimate with Paddington which is now payable on or about 21 January 2025.

At the same time mining continues at Boorara pits 2 and 4 building the next stockpile for haulage. Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are delighted to become Australia's newest gold producing company in 2025. We have a Mineral Resource of 1.8Moz across our projects and developing a sustainable gold production pipeline which includes numerous projects that are ready for a Final Investment Decision, such as Penny's Find and the Cannon projects. With the cashflow we expect to generate from Boorara and our other advanced projects, we will seek to use this production pipeline to feed a refurbished Black Swan mill after completion of our proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/056J6Y2B



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag waving near Parliament clock tower against a clear blue sky.

Canada's Place in Global Mining: Why it's a Top Jurisdiction for Investors and Companies

For resource investors, geological potential is only one piece of the puzzle.

Whether it’s gold, silver, copper, nickel, uranium or any other commodity, the long-term success of a mining project is heavily dependent on jurisdiction. Mining is a capital-intensive, multi-year undertaking, and an asset's economics can be undermined by political instability, sudden regulatory changes or shifting government policies.

Canada stands out as a global leader in this regard. Its reputation as a stable and reliable mining jurisdiction is built on a foundation of political stability, the rule of law and a mature, transparent regulatory framework. This environment provides the certainty that investors require to commit the significant capital needed for exploration and development.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag pinned on a map of Australia.

Australia as a Mining Jurisdiction: Assessing Risk in an Evolving Landscape

Australia has long been recognised as a stable and reliable jurisdiction for mining, a reputation built on its rich history in the sector. However, the industry is now coming to a crossroads.

The country's mining sector is facing a shifting regulatory landscape as it contends with trade tensions, wage equity reforms and increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands.

These new pressures are reshaping everything from project development and investment decisions to environmental approvals and land access, forcing the sector — and investors — to navigate a complex and evolving landscape.

Keep reading...Show less
LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Download the PDF here.

EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is comprised of 8 unpatented mining claims totalling 160 acres.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue and white globe balancing on a rocky surface with cloudy sky backdrop.

Navigating Uncertainty: How to Manage Jurisdictional Risk for Mining Stocks

In the high-stakes world of resource extraction, a nation's mineral wealth is a powerful magnet for investment, fueling economic growth and national prosperity. But not all countries are created equal.

For investors in the mining sector it's key to understand that jurisdictional risk can be profoundly impacted by political changes, as new administrations can swiftly alter the regulatory landscape. These policy shifts can present both opportunities and setbacks, introducing a complex layer of uncertainty to even the most promising ventures.

At the same time, regions traditionally seen as stable and secure for resource development can face their own challenges, including rigorous permitting regimes that can slow mine development activity.

Keep reading...Show less
Wind turbines on a hill during sunset, with a winding path leading through the landscape.

Report: US$800 Billion in Mining Finance Could Derail Clean Energy Transition

A new report from the Forests & Finance Coalition warns that nearly US$800 billion in mining finance is accelerating extraction practices that could undermine global climate goals.

The study, titled "Mining and Money: Financial Faultlines in the Energy Transition," highlights what the organization calls “dangerously weak” safeguards in the sector.

Between 2016 and 2024, commercial banks extended US$493 billion in credit to companies mining copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel and other key transition minerals, according to the group.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Investor Presentation

Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Base Metals Investing

Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Above US$44 Following Fed Rate Decision

Cobalt Investing

DRC to End Cobalt Export Ban, Move to Quota System