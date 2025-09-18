Vonage Recognized in the Gartner? Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Agents elevate customer engagement with Vonage AI-powered Contact Center as a Service solutions; integrations with leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems to boost agent productivity.

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Named a Niche Player, Vonage believes this recognition highlights how the company helps companies increase agent productivity and deliver more personalized customer experiences with its innovative AI-powered technologies.

Vonage's CCaaS solution, Vonage Contact Center (VCC), provides businesses of all sizes with a unified platform to deliver a superior customer experience, with particular strengths in small- and mid-market deployments. Its AI-powered tools together with its integrations with leading CRM systems, means VCC simplifies workflows and enhances customer experiences. VCC provides deep, native integration with Salesforce, and also seamlessly integrates with ServiceNow, and many other CRM systems.

Reggie Scales, President and Head of Applications at Vonage, commented on the recognition: "We believe being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering solutions that make a real difference to enterprises around the world. We're focused on improving the self-service experience for end users and empowering agents with intuitive, AI-powered tools that work right alongside them. Our unified contact center and communications platform work seamlessly with the CRM and productivity systems enterprises use, such as Salesforce and ServiceNow and more, making it simple to boost agent productivity, streamline support operations, and build customer loyalty."

VCC Intelligent Workspace brings these benefits together in a configurable, single-pane-of-glass. Teams benefit from a simple administrative interface and AI functionalities designed to increase agent productivity with features like Customer 360 and Agent Assist.

Furthermore, Vonage offers Vonage Fusion, a combination of VCC and its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, to enable agents to collaborate with back-office experts and resolve customer issues faster.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, 8 September 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

press@vonage.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICNASDAQ:ERICEmerging Tech Investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
Silver Dollar Announces $4.0 Million Brokered LIFE Offering

Silver Dollar Announces $4.0 Million Brokered LIFE Offering

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $950,000 and a maximum of $4,000,000 from the sale of a minimum of 2,714,286 and a maximum of 11,428,571 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.35 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

  • Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Eric A. Adams, InMed's CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

DATE : September 18 th
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: September 18-23. Please schedule 1x1 meetings here.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce it has awarded the contract for beginning the first environmental baseline studies for the Cadillac project and an initial evaluation of economic assessment of the past-producing Chimo mine tailings to Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering. The baseline studies will be divided into two distinct parts which include 1) environmental baseline desktop study and 2) preliminary environmental geochemical characterization.

" These initial baseline studies will form a foundation for Cartier by providing a comprehensive understanding of the current environmental conditions and identifying potential impacts of future development planning of the Cadillac project. The results will help guide our advancing strategies in a responsible and sustainable manner, enabling the design and implementing operations that minimize environmental impact while optimizing the economic potential of the project . " – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss the recently announced combination with Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD), the recently announced Queensway Gold Project (" Queensway ") expansion, Queensway's Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and to discuss the Company's development strategy going forward (for additional information see the New Found Gold news releases dated July 21, 2025 September 5, 2025 and September 8, 2025 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Found Gold and Maritime Enter into Definitive Agreement to Combine; Combination Creates an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold and Maritime Enter into Definitive Agreement to Combine; Combination Creates an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise)

New Found Gold Corp . (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) (" New Found Gold ") and Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) (" Maritime " and collectively with New Found Gold, the " Companies ") are pleased to announce that the Companies have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which New Found Gold has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Maritime that it does not already own (the " Transaction ") by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less
Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project