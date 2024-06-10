Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

visionOS 2 brings new spatial computing experiences to Apple Vision Pro

Powerful new capabilities come to Apple Vision Pro just months after its U.S. release, including a new way to turn favorite photos into spatial photos, new gestures for navigating visionOS, and more ways for developers to take advantage of spatial computing

Apple® today previewed visionOS ™ 2, a major update to Apple Vision Pro™ that introduces a powerful way for users to create spatial photos with the images already in their library, intuitive hand gestures to easily access important information at a glance, and new features for Mac® Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User. Vision Pro users can quickly and easily find their favorite spatial photos in the redesigned Photos app, manage information across all of their accounts with the new Passwords app, access new privacy tools in Safari®, and experience new capabilities in popular apps, including Apple TV® and Mindfulness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610460036/en/

With more than 2,000 spatial apps designed for Apple Vision Pro, and more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS® apps, visionOS 2 enables developers to take further advantage of spatial computing with new tools, and makes it easier to create all-new app experiences that are more volumetric and shareable.

"Apple Vision Pro delivers revolutionary experiences for users and developers, and we're excited to advance spatial computing even further with visionOS 2 just months after its initial release," said Mike Rockwell, Apple's vice president of the Vision Products Group. "From navigating visionOS more seamlessly to pushing the boundaries of how users connect with memories, and enhancements to key Vision Pro apps, we can't wait for users to experience the range of new capabilities with visionOS 2. And with a robust set of tools that enable developers to create richer spatial apps, visionOS 2 makes Vision Pro even more powerful."

Create and Relive Stunning Spatial Memories in All-New Ways

Spatial photos on Apple Vision Pro bring incredible depth and realism to favorite moments with family and friends. With visionOS 2, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app. visionOS uses advanced machine learning to transform a 2D image into a beautiful spatial photo that truly comes to life on Vision Pro. Users can share their spatial photos with loved ones to view on Vision Pro, or use SharePlay™ in the Photos app with their spatial Persona and enjoy their panoramas, spatial videos, and more — all while feeling like everyone is in the same physical space.

Capturing spatial videos on Apple Vision Pro and iPhone® 15 Pro allows users to bring special moments to life and relive them as though they are back in the moment. Later this year, Canon will offer a brand-new spatial lens for its popular EOS R7 digital camera to capture gorgeous spatial video, even in challenging lighting conditions. An update to Final Cut Pro® will enable creators to edit spatial videos on their Mac and add immersive titles and effects to their projects, and with the Vimeo app designed for Vision Pro, users will be able to upload and share spatial videos for others to discover and enjoy.

New Hand Gestures and Productivity Features Bring More Capabilities to visionOS

visionOS introduced a revolutionary spatial interface that users control with just their eyes, hands, and voice. visionOS 2 makes navigating Apple Vision Pro faster and easier for users to access key functions with new hand gestures to get to frequently used features like Home View and Control Center. New gestures allow users to see important information at a glance, like the current time and battery level, and perform actions like adjusting the volume.

Apple Vision Pro productivity tools get new capabilities with visionOS 2. Later this year, Mac Virtual Display will feature a higher resolution and larger size — creating an ultra-wide display that is equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side. To create the perfect workspace, visionOS 2 also adds mouse support for additional workflow options, and Vision Pro will now reveal the user's physical Magic Keyboard® — even when they are fully immersed in an Environment or app.

Key Apple Vision Pro experiences have been enhanced in visionOS 2. Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad® apps. Travel Mode adds support for trains, so travelers can experience their favorite apps on the go and even dial in an Environment like Bora Bora to transform their physical surroundings. For those moments when a user wants to share their Vision Pro, a family member or colleague can be added as a Guest User and have their eye and hand data saved for 30 days.

Powerful Tools Unlock Exciting Ways for Developers and Creators to Build Innovative New Experiences

Developers have already built amazing app experiences for Apple Vision Pro that take advantage of the unique capabilities of spatial computing across a wide array of categories. visionOS 2 includes new APIs and frameworks that help developers take their apps even further by making it easier to create apps and games that are more volumetric and introduce new shareable experiences. HealthKit® also comes to Vision Pro, giving developers new ways to create innovative health and fitness experiences that take advantage of the infinite canvas in visionOS.

1640 LLC, developer of the app The Museum That Never Was, is using new volumetric APIs in visionOS 2 to make it easier to add more immersive 3D objects to its app and new ways for users to interact with their content. New tools like TabletopKit enable developers to quickly build shared and collaborative app experiences centered around a table, like board games or a manufacturing workstation. GRL Games is using TabletopKit to create Haunted Chess, a murder mystery board game where players use 3D chess pieces and holographic cards to help solve the mystery. These apps work great with spatial Persona for shared experiences never before possible.

Enterprise developers are already building world-class visionOS apps for everything from training and simulation to project design and management. New tools in visionOS 2 enable developers to extend capabilities in the healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and other industries. Developers including Scandit AG and TeamViewer are using new APIs like Barcode Scanning and Object Tracking to help organizations further improve day-to-day operations.

Apple Immersive Video™ is a storytelling format that leverages 3D 8K video with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action. The Apple TV app is home to a growing slate of Apple Immersive films and series, including Adventure from Apple TV+® and Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room. Later this year, Blackmagic Design will launch the first-ever commercially available camera system, and an update to its post-production software DaVinci Resolve Studio, to support Apple Immersive Video, giving professional filmmakers around the world tools to create remarkable stories with this ultra-immersive storytelling format.

Additional features in visionOS 2 include:

  • While in Safari, users can watch videos in an Environment, including on popular sites such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon. While scrolling through webpages, users can tap on panoramic photos and immerse themselves as the image wraps around them. Siri® can also read and speak the content of a webpage while users multitask.
  • The Apple TV app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans will be able to watch up to five simultaneous streams so they can keep track of all their favorite sports and teams.
  • To help users achieve calm and focus, the Mindfulness app includes a new capability called Follow Your Breathing that presents dynamic visual animations and sounds that respond to the user's breathing patterns.
  • Systemwide Live Captions help everyone — including users who are deaf or hard of hearing — follow along with spoken dialogue in live conversations and in audio from apps. 1
  • Users can view content on their Vision Pro with AirPlay® from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Availability

The developer preview of visionOS 2 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today. For more information, visit apple.com/visionos/visionos-2-preview . Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages, and compatible hardware and software may be required.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Available in U.S. English.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, visionOS, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, Safari, Apple TV, iPadOS, SharePlay, iPhone, Final Cut Pro, Magic Keyboard, iPad, HealthKit, Apple Immersive Video, Apple TV+, Siri, and AirPlay are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Andrea Schubert
Apple
a_schubert@apple.com

Alex Bender
Apple
alex_bender@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Evotec SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Battery Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Base Metals Investing

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

