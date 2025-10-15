Virgin Atlantic selects Boeing to enable high-speed, streaming quality Wi-Fi across 787 fleet

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to implement connectivity modifications across Virgin Atlantic's fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The upgrades will enhance onboard internet service, bringing high-speed, streaming-quality Wi-Fi to passengers. The services agreement was announced at MRO Europe on Oct. 15.
"Partnering with Boeing to bring Starlink's next-generation connectivity to our 787 fleet is another important step in creating a 'home away from home' experience for every customer," said Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic. "Together, we're transforming how our customers stay connected in the skies - with low latency, super high speed Wi-Fi, better than what most customers experience on the ground to make flying on Virgin Atlantic even more of a joy."
As part of the modifications, Boeing will install a new antenna fairing designed to accommodate Electronically Steered Phased Array (ESA) antennas. Together with an ESA, the fairing, called the Boeing Aerodynamic Shroud, supports Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and multi-orbit connectivity.
"We're witnessing rapid advances in satellite and antenna technology, and we're proud to provide our OEM-backed engineering expertise and hardware that will enable Virgin Atlantic to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to their 787 Dreamliner fleet," said Doug Backhus, vice president of Cabin, Modifications and Maintenance for Boeing Global Services.
About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.
About Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. Virgin Atlantic has been voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the ninth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 9,250 people worldwide, flying customers to 28 destinations throughout the year. Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.
Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, with an average age under seven years.
In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed its first A330-900's to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2028. In November 2023, the airline led a consortium to deliver the world's first flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need to scale production is an industry imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialisation ahead of 2030.
For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.
Contact:
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-atlantic-selects-boeing-to-enable-high-speed-streaming-quality-wi-fi-across-787-fleet-302585346.html
SOURCE Boeing