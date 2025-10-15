Virgin Atlantic selects Boeing to enable high-speed, streaming quality Wi-Fi across 787 fleet

Virgin Atlantic selects Boeing to enable high-speed, streaming quality Wi-Fi across 787 fleet

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to implement connectivity modifications across Virgin Atlantic's fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The upgrades will enhance onboard internet service, bringing high-speed, streaming-quality Wi-Fi to passengers. The services agreement was announced at MRO Europe on Oct. 15.

"Partnering with Boeing to bring Starlink's next-generation connectivity to our 787 fleet is another important step in creating a 'home away from home' experience for every customer," said Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic. "Together, we're transforming how our customers stay connected in the skies - with low latency, super high speed Wi-Fi, better than what most customers experience on the ground to make flying on Virgin Atlantic even more of a joy." 

As part of the modifications, Boeing will install a new antenna fairing designed to accommodate Electronically Steered Phased Array (ESA) antennas. Together with an ESA, the fairing, called the Boeing Aerodynamic Shroud, supports Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and multi-orbit connectivity.

"We're witnessing rapid advances in satellite and antenna technology, and we're proud to provide our OEM-backed engineering expertise and hardware that will enable Virgin Atlantic to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to their 787 Dreamliner fleet," said Doug Backhus, vice president of Cabin, Modifications and Maintenance for Boeing Global Services.

About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

About Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. Virgin Atlantic has been voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the ninth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 9,250 people worldwide, flying customers to 28 destinations throughout the year. Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport. 

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, with an average age under seven years.

In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed its first A330-900's to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2028. In November 2023, the airline led a consortium to deliver the world's first flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need to scale production is an industry imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialisation ahead of 2030. 

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic. 

Contact:
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-atlantic-selects-boeing-to-enable-high-speed-streaming-quality-wi-fi-across-787-fleet-302585346.html

SOURCE Boeing

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Boeing CompanyBANYSE:BATech Investing
BA
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical partners in the Belmonte (BA) Solar Glass Manufacturing project have confirmed that the exceptional purity of the silica sand from the Company's resources in the... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire) Announces Expanded Drill Plan Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 29th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received final assay results including overlimits for the first batch of... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project... Keep Reading...
Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 14 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Market Dives After Week-Long Rally as China/US Tensions Reignite

This week, the technology sector remained the dominant force shaping overall market trends in the US, despite the ongoing complexity of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The partial US government shutdown continued to delay key economic reports, creating a data vacuum that heightened... Keep Reading...
Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement dated October 8, 2025 with an experienced Engineer, Procure and Construct... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 9 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Related News

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Gold Investing

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Critical Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona