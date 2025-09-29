Verizon teams up with David Beckham and an all-star roster to launch Verizon Ultimate Access to FIFA World Cup 26

Verizon customers will have access to thousands of free FIFA World Cup™ tickets, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to win "Golden Tickets" for access on the field during game play, meet and greets and more on the road to the tournament

David Beckham is featured in Verizon's FIFA World Cup 26™ campaign launching today

Link to assets

Verizon, the official telecommunication services sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26™, is teaming up with David Beckham and an all-star roster of talent, including Tim Howard, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Sergio "Kun" Agüero, and more to roll out Verizon Ultimate Access to the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Verizon will oﬀer customers thousands of free tickets to the games, and the chance for hundreds of customers to win on-field pitchside viewing access during the tournament – bringing fans closer to the FIFA World Cup™ than anyone else. On the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™, Verizon will be joined by soccer all-stars to bring customers a series of surprises, special events, merch collabs and more.

"For me, there are few things as exciting as experiencing football live, whether that's on or oﬀ the pitch, and so I am proud to partner with Verizon to celebrate their plans to give fans unprecedented access to the tournament," said David Beckham, who is featured in Verizon's 360 marketing campaign released today.

"The World Cup is the biggest sports event in the world and the fandom is unlike any other. We knew we wanted to deliver access and experiences to our customers that are once in a lifetime," said Leslie Berland, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon. "Our customers will get access throughout the World Cup - Beckham-style, with surprises, events and giveaways along the way."

Verizon will drop free tickets starting Thursday, October 2 at 9:00AM EST that will be available for U.S. customers to claim on a first-come, first-served basis in the My Verizon app via Verizon Access , the company's premium access program that rewards customers with unparalleled experiences, free giveaways and tickets to highly sought-after events including sports games, concerts, movie premieres and more – no strings attached, just for being a Verizon customer. Additional ticket drops will take place throughout the road to the FIFA World Cup™ and will be announced in My Verizon app and at Verizon.com/Access.

Hundreds of Verizon customers will win "Golden Tickets": an opportunity to experience the thrill of the tournament closer than ever before with pitchside access. A sweepstakes to win "Golden Tickets" will launch in November, and additional giveaways will take place at activations leading up to the tournament. Make sure to follow @Verizon on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming events and ways to win.

Verizon's commitment to the FIFA World Cup 26™ will keep millions of fans connected to the game they love - powering the connectivity infrastructure behind the world's largest sporting event. As America's Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality , according to J.D. Power, Verizon's industry-leading 5G network and technology solutions will help FIFA drive operational excellence, deliver unparalleled fan experiences and enhance public safety at tournament venues across the nation.

Verizon's Consumer Connections Report highlights how U.S. soccer fans are capturing their stadium experiences and sharing them with the world. Soccer fans in the U.S. used 148 terabytes of data at FIFA matches this year, the equivalent of half a million streaming hours, which would take a single fan 57 years to accomplish.

Verizon's partnership with FIFA builds on the Company's investment in the growth of soccer in the U.S. From longstanding partnerships with clubs across MLS and NWSL to LALIGA North America, Verizon is powering the growth of the world's sport in the U.S.

For more information on Verizon Ultimate Access, visit verizon.com/Access .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

