Verizon and Chicago Bears Partner to Provide $2 Million in Medical Debt Relief for Illinois Veterans

Verizon Great Lakes and the Chicago Bears today announced a partnership to provide $2 million in medical debt relief specifically for Illinois veterans, as part of Verizon's groundbreaking $22 million commitment to eliminate crushing medical debt for veterans across the Great Lakes region through 2026.

This initiative targets the crushing weight of medical debt—a significant burden that disproportionately affects veterans transitioning to civilian life and seeking care. By removing this obstacle, the program aims to provide a pathway to greater financial stability for those who have served the nation.

Since launching in 2024, Verizon's veteran medical debt relief program has already erased $8.79 million in medical debt for over 6,000 veterans throughout the Great Lakes market, providing an average of more than $1,400 in relief per veteran.

"The Chicago Bears have always represented the heart and soul of this city, and today we're proud to stand with them in supporting the veterans who call Illinois home," said Andy Brady, President, Verizon Great Lakes. "This isn't just about erasing debt—it's about giving our veterans the fresh start they've earned through their service to our country."

"We're proud to team up with Verizon on this important initiative supporting our veterans," said Meka White Morris, Executive Vice President of Revenue & Chief Business Officer of the Chicago Bears. "Partnerships like this reflect the best of what we can accomplish together by delivering resources that drive financial stability and well-being for those who have served our country. Just as we strive for excellence on the football field, we're equally committed to ensuring veterans feel the strength and support of the entire Bears and Verizon family."

The Chicago Bears join Verizon's existing partnerships with prominent sports franchises, including the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, St. Louis Blues, and Team Penske, amplifying the impact of this veteran support initiative.

Veterans impacted by these relief efforts will be contacted directly by ForgiveCo; no application or enrollment is required. Verizon also offers special discounts for veterans and active military members on mobile and home internet plans. To learn more or check eligibility, visit Verizon.com/military or a participating Verizon store.

About Verizon: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

About ForgiveCo: ForgiveCo is a Public Benefit Corporation that provides business advisory services to corporations, non-profits, and brands for the acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in the fields of branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – Transforming debt into goodwill.™

