Veritone Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. Veritone currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, debt service and repayment of indebtedness. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Needham and Company is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered securities was previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and a prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement, along with an accompanying prospectus, relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov . Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Needham & Company, LLC, 250 Park Avenue, 10 th Floor, New York, NY 10177, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectus@needhamco.com , Telephone: (800) 903-3268.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Veritone's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering and Veritone's anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering. Any statement describing Veritone's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," or the plural, negative or other variations thereof, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to Veritone's ability to complete the offering of its common stock on the proposed terms, or at all, the use of proceeds from the offering, changes in market conditions or in Veritone's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in additional detail in the filings that Veritone makes with the SEC from time to time, including Veritone's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. Veritone's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in such forward-looking statements will be realized. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect Veritone's beliefs, estimates and predictions as of the date hereof, and Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise or update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events for any reason, except as required by law. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Company:
Mike Zemetra
Chief Financial Officer
Veritone, Inc.
investors@veritone.com

Investor Relations:
Cate Goldsmith
Prosek Partners
914-815-7678
cgoldsmith@prosek.com

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Highlights:

  • The latest drill results build on Bo_RC_14/25 drill hole (previously released as 12.0 metres @ 4.27% WO₃ from 252.0 metres, incl. 6.0 metres @ 8.39% WO₃ from 252.0 metres) and collectively suggests a larger and higher-grade Breccia complex than previously modeled.
  • Bo_RC_17/25 results included 100.0 metres @ 0.21% WO₃ from 52.0 metres, including
    • 32.0 metres @ 0.33% WO₃ (MF 10.6 m%) from 92.0 metres, including
    • 14.0 metres @ 0.52% WO₃ (MF 5.2 m%) from 106.0 metres, including
    • 6.0 metres @ 0.74% WO₃ (MF 4.4 m%) from 110.0 metres
      South infill drill hole confirms bulk-mineable medium-grade core with well-defined high-grade corridors.
  • Bo_RC_15/25 results included 2.0 metres @ 0.97% WO₃ from 164.0 metres
    South-west deep step-out drill hole with a high-grade intersection consistent with previously reported Bo_RC_14/25 drill hole.
  • Bo_RC_22/25 results included 64.0 metres @ 0.12% WO₃ from 284.0 metres, including
    • 16.0 metres @ 0.21% WO₃ from 316.0 metres
      New northern deep lode opens a new northern vector for resource growth.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce additional significant assay results from its ongoing 4,200 metres reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Borralha Tungsten Project. The latest results from drill holes Bo_RC_1525, Bo_RC_1725, and Bo_RC_2225 extend mineralization both west and north of the previously announced Bo_RC_1425 high-grade intercept, reinforcing that the Santa Helena Breccia within the Borralha Project is emerging as a larger and higher-grade orebody than previously modeled. The Company will commence an additional fully funded 1,528 metre drilling in the fourth quarter of 2025 to build off the drilling success in July.

The results are especially timely as tungsten price has now reached a new high of U.S.$550/MTU, which is an increase of more than 40% over the past four months as demand for the critical mineral increases in the face of further supply chain restrictions from non-Western countries [Source: FastMarkets].

Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director of Allied, commented: "These thick, continuous intervals in the central-south and the new northern deep lode materially expand the working envelope at the Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha. Together with the previously reported ultra-high-grade intercept in Bo_RC_14/25, we see clear evidence of a system that is both bigger and better than we initially assumed. This is exactly the kind of data we want feeding into the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Moreover, the results demonstrate the potential of Borralha as a key strategic, safe, and secure source of tungsten for Portugal, the EU and NATO."

João Barros, President & COO of Allied, stated: "Tungsten is recognized by the European Union as both a critical and strategic raw material under the CRMA. With Europe producing less than 3% of its annual needs and facing increasing Chinese export restrictions, the Borralha Project represents a vital opportunity to strengthen secure, Western-aligned supply chains. Our work directly supports the EU target of sourcing at least 10% of its critical raw materials domestically by 2030, while reinforcing Portugal's role as a key contributor to Europe's strategic independence. "

General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks, Director of the Company's U.S. subsidiary, stated: "Expanding the mineral resource at the Borralha Project is an essential next step in path to fulfilling the immense need in Portugal, the EU, NATO and the United States for tungsten powders, concentrates and other byproducts. The U.S. and NATO defense military complexes are dependent on tungsten. Without domestic supply of tungsten, the Borralha Project becomes a very important piece to the critical mineral supply chains for the United States and NATO."

These latest drilling results are highly significant because they combine both scale and grade. The long intercepts at 0.21-0.33% WO₃ in Bo_RC_17/25 are particularly meaningful in wolframite systems. In addition, the drilling program is clearly growing the footprint of the Breccia complex. The Bo_RC_22/25 delineates a northern deep lode, while Bo_RC_15/25 ties the west-deep high-grade corridor back to the main body-both lines of evidence supporting a larger Santa Helena Breccia, the principal mineralized body at Borralha Project.

Table 1 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip.(º) PFD (m) DEPTH (m)
Bo_RC_14/25 585445 4611405 109 80 250 264.00
Bo_RC_15/25 585347 4611368 109 70 300 255.00
Bo_RC_16/25 585406 4611329 105 60 240 251.00
Bo_RC_17/25 585426 4611295 109 75 250 255.00
Bo_RC_18/25 585461 4611431 109 75 300 241.00
Bo_RC_19/25 585470 4611493 109 82 350 247.00
Bo_RC_21/25 585484 4611552 109 85 400 370.00
Bo_RC_22/25 585484 4611552 109 70 360 375.00
Bo_RC_26/25 585586 4611449 289 60 400 287.00

Table 2 - Drill Hole Interval Highlights

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) DH length (m) [1] True factor [1] True Width (m) [1] WO3 (%)
Bo_RC_14/25 52.0 64.0 12.0 tbd [2] - [2] 4.27
incl. 52.0 58.0 6.0 tbd [2] - [2] 8.39
Bo_RC_15/25 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.88 1.8 0.97
Bo_RC_17/25 52.0 152.0 100.0 0.90 89.9 0.21
incl. 92.0 124.0 32.0 0.90 28.8 0.33
incl. 106.0 120.0 14.0 0.90 12.6 0.52
incl. 110.0 116.0 6.0 0.90 5.4 0.74
Bo_RC_22/25 284.0 348.0 64.0 tbd [2] - [2] 0.12
incl. 316.0 332.0 16.0 tbd [2] - [2] 0.21

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown.

Figure 1 – Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone.

Figure 2 – Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_17/25.

Geologic Interpretation

The geologic interpretation indicates that the Santa Helena Breccia is expanding: the combination of broad medium-grade intervals and discrete high-grade intercepts points to a larger, better-connected breccia body than previously modeled. Priority vectors for follow-up include the west-dip high-grade trend (Bo_RC_14/25 and Bo_RC_15/25) and the northern wider deep lode (Bo_RC_22/25), which will guide near-term drilling and feed the Q4 2025 MRE and subsequent PEA workstreams.

Next steps

Ongoing drilling continues to target west-deep and northern extensions while tightening spacing across the MRE backbone. Additional assays from completed holes will be released as received and validated. The program remains aligned with the timeline toward an updated MRE (Q4 2025) and PEA thereafter.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 μm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Where reported, metal factor (m·%WO₃) is the product of interval length and grade and is provided as supplemental context only. Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades (0.3%-1.0% WO₃) but is more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite, which is the focus of Allied, can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades (~0.15%-0.25% WO₃) economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a wolframite deposit with 0.4% WO₃ over 3 metres can be more profitable than a scheelite deposit with 0.7% WO₃ over the same interval due to lower processing costs and higher recovery rates.ii

In Western exploration drilling, tungsten grades typically range from 0.3% to 1.0% WO₃.iii The cut-off grade for economic viability is generally around 0.1% WO₃, with highly efficient operations able to mine at grades as low as 0.08% WO₃. Skarn deposits, a common deposit type, typically range from 0.34% to 1.4% WO₃, with intercepts of 0.4% WO₃ over 1-5 metres considered very good and 0.7% WO₃ over 1-3 metres considered very high-grade.iv Intercept lengths can range from 0.6 metres to over 100 metres, with longer intercepts at strong grades generally preferred for economic mining.

Published exploration results in Western jurisdictions demonstrate the standards for wolframite, with reported intercepts such as ~9-15 m @ 0.6-0.8% WO₃, ~18 m @ 1.0% WO₃, and typical intervals of 1-5 m @ 0.25-0.5% WO₃. A result like 0.5% WO₃ over 3 metres is generally considered strong within Western tungsten exploration benchmarks, especially for wolframite tungsten mineralization.v

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes. vi As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Wolframite tungsten grades, ranging from 0.2% to 1.0% WO₃ are strong global wolframite benchmark values. The Company's focus on wolframite ensures lower processing costs and higher recoveries, supporting project economics even at lower grades. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's strong grades, low-cost processing advantages, and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to support robust project economics in a rising-demand market. vii

*The results and intercepts referenced are drawn from publicly available disclosures of third-party mineral projects and are presented for industry benchmarking and comparison purposes only. Allied has no interests in those projects or entities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

ABOUT Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

T2 Metals Secures Option to Acquire Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt and Appoints Shawn Ryan to Advisory Board

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce signing of an Option Agreement (the "Option") with renowned explorer Shawn Ryan ("Ryan") and Wildwood Exploration Inc. (together with Ryan, the "Optionor") to earn a 100% interest in the 27.4 sq km Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The project lies within the Tombstone Gold Belt, 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related deposits (see Table 1 for further information on these deposits).

The Shanghai project includes a Class 3 permit enabling drilling, road construction and installation of a camp.

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Presentation

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced FY25 Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced FY25 Results Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Download the PDF here.

