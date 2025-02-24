Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

When Will Silver Go Up?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - GTR

Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - GTR

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - GTR

Download the PDF here.

gti energygtr:auasx:gtraustralia investinguranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
GTR:AU
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

Change of Directors' Interest Notices

Change of Directors' Interest Notices

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Change of Directors' Interest Notices

Download the PDF here.

Laramide Releases Final Results from 2024 Drill Campaign at Westmoreland; Updated Resource Estimate on Track for Q1 Delivery

Highlights:

  • Laramide's largest program ever with 106 holes completed
  • Multiple targets tested including infill and extensional drilling of known zones and greenfield targets in both Queensland and the Northern Territory
  • Consistent observation from results demonstrates the potential and scope for broad mineralisation styles enveloping narrow high-grade intercepts
  • The consistency and scalability underscore economic viability and reinforce Westmoreland's position as a potentially important future source of global uranium supply
  • Resource expansion potential is largely wide open with many follow-up targets warranting large-scale future exploration campaigns

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant projects in the United States Australia and Kazakhstan is pleased to report a summary of the 2024 drilling campaign completed at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ). The 2024 drill program has concluded with successful results confirming the high-quality of the Westmoreland uranium deposit and supporting a Global Mineral Resource Estimate Update expected by the end of Q1 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Announces 2024 Results; Strong Performance Across All Segments; Westinghouse Distribution; Strategy Centered on Marketing, Production, Financial Discipline Expected to Generate Full-Cycle Value; Positive Outlook for Nuclear Energy

Cameco( TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

�Our 2024 full-year financial performance benefitted from strong fourth quarter results delivered by our uranium and Westinghouse segments," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO. "Although both net earnings and adjusted net earnings in 2024 were lower than in 2023 primarily due to the impact of purchase accounting related to the Westinghouse acquisition, our other key financial metrics improved significantly. We expect our strong financial performance to continue in 2025, driven by the supportive market conditions we are seeing throughout the fuel cycle and across the nuclear sector, and through the continued benefits flowing from our investment in Westinghouse. Over the coming year, we expect to continue investing to help ensure reliability and sustainability of our existing operations, while positioning ourselves for future production flexibility and growth growth that will be strategic, deliberate, disciplined, and with a focus on generating full-cycle value.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Download the PDF here.

Global Atomic Provides Corporate Update

Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to provide an update on recent activities at the Company and the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

NIGER UPDATE

At the African Mining Indaba Conference held in Cape Town last week, the Company held several important meetings with Niger's Mines Minister Abarchi, who was present at the largest mining conference in Africa , promoting his Country to attract potential investors interested in the mining sector. The Minister emphasized the Government's strong support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project, and confirmed his government has no intention to nationalize the Dasa Project.

In various meetings attended by Minister Abarchi at the Conference, he stated that Niger welcomes and encourages investment by foreign mining companies specifically including those from Canada , the United States and Australia.  Further, at the end of last week the Niger government announced plans to hold a major conference in mid-February to establish a process that will govern the transition to a democratic election.

The Company held additional meetings in Cape Town , including with new groups interested in financing the Dasa Project, as well as suppliers and contractors who are currently working with Global Atomic and SOMIDA.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

The advancement of the Dasa underground has progressed on the first two levels along the footwall of the ore body.  Five-meter diameter ventilation raises have been completed and commissioned enabling continued underground development while maintaining safe working conditions and efficiency.

Plant construction is proceeding on schedule with earthworks nearing completion and civil works underway and the concrete batch plant now under construction.  Large pieces of processing equipment such as the SAG mill shell, crusher and acid plant are now on site.  The camp that will house the plant construction crew is well underway with a large percentage of housing now ready for occupation.

FINANCING

Since the inauguration of President Trump in the United States of America , the market reaction has been that debt funding for the Dasa Project is unlikely to come from the USA .  However, these discussions continue as well as the advancement of the Joint Venture final documentation. It is important to remember that the Company has entered into off-take agreements for 8.8 million pounds U 3 O 8 over the first 7 years of the Mine; 90% of which has been sold to US utilities.  As a result of the many successful meetings at the Indaba Conference, new parties have indicated a willingness to participate in the final funding solution for Dasa. Management is confident that these initiatives will continue to progress, and we reiterate our belief that prior to the end of Q1, 2025, further clarity can be shared with the market.

Stephen Roman , President & CEO of Global Atomic, stated, " By advancing the development of the mine, processing plant and infrastructure, we have significantly moved the Dasa Project closer to production while continuously adding to the intrinsic value of the Dasa Project.  This is the basis of appraisal for all our financing discussions and not the current value of our shares."

A recent video of our progress in Niger is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITl8r104-MA .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026.  Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that can be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture.  Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX 30 - OTX 50 (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/12/c0271.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Red Cloud Sets Agenda for the 2025 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Live in Toronto

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

Silver Investing

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Receives Conditional TSX-V Approval for Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects and Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Base Metals Investing

Noble and Canada Nickel Close Transactions Under Implementation Agreement

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

×